BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme shatters 500 kmph barrier; sets new world record

China’s BYD ’s luxury sub-brand Yangwang has set a new global production-car speed record with its U9 Xtreme hypercar, reaching a top speed of 503.17 kmph in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The electric hypercar becomes the first production car as well as the first production electric car to cross the 500 kmph mark, beating its own record of 496.22 kmph that it set at the ATP Automotive Testing Papenburg facility in Germany in September 2025.

BYD Yangwang U9 Xtreme has set a 503.17 kmph production-car speed record in Abu Dhabi, becoming the first production vehicle to cross 500 kmph and securing four Guinness records

The latest record-breaking attempt took place on November 1, 2026, along Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed International Road (E11) in Abu Dhabi's Al Dhafra region. German racing and endurance driver Marc Basseng was behind the wheel of the electric hypercar for the attempt. The latest achievement has also been recognised by the FIA and secured four Guinness World Records for the vehicle and its tyres.

Yangwang U9 Xtreme: New World Speed Record

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme recorded a top speed of 503.17 kmph (312.65 mph), improving upon its previous benchmark of 496.22 kmph (308.33 mph). The latest attempt was conducted on a public road in Abu Dhabi, presenting a different set of challenges compared to its previous run at a dedicated high-speed testing facility in Germany.

According to the company, the team carried out extensive preparations before attempting the record. These included examining and cleaning the road surface, optimising battery and motor temperatures, and making adjustments to the suspension software, aerodynamic setup and tyre pressures to improve high-speed stability.

The U9 Xtreme subsequently secured four Guinness World Records, including the fastest production car (covering both electric and internal combustion engine-powered vehicles), fastest electric production car, fastest EV tyre in the world and fastest road car tyre in the world. The achievement also received recognition from the FIA, the governing body of international motorsport.

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Yangwang U9 Xtreme: Performance and Power

The Yangwang U9 Xtreme is powered by four electric motors that produce a combined output of more than 3,000 PS. Each motor can reach speeds of up to 30,000 rpm, while the upgraded powertrain delivers more performance than the standard U9. The company has also enhanced the motors using specialised materials, including ultra-thin silicon steel and high-strength components, to improve their efficiency and high-speed capabilities.

The U9 Xtreme features a 1,200V ultra-high-voltage electrical architecture, replacing the 800V setup found in the standard U9. It is paired with a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) Blade Battery featuring a discharge rate of 30C. According to BYD, this combination improves power delivery, thermal management and energy regeneration, allowing the hypercar to sustain high-performance driving conditions.

To complement its high-performance powertrain, Yangwang has equipped the U9 Xtreme with track-focused semi-slick tyres developed in collaboration with Giti Tire. The hypercar also features an updated DiSus-X intelligent body control system, which uses electronically controlled suspension components to improve stability and handling. The system can make independent adjustments at each wheel to manage body movement during acceleration, braking and cornering.

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