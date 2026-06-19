Koenigsegg Sadair's Spear recreated as drivable LEGO car; Sets 111 kmph Goodwood speed record

Koenigsegg has added a new chapter to the Sadair’s Spear story with an unusual Goodwood run. A life-size LEGO Technic version of the hypercar reached 111 km/h during a reverse climb at the Goodwood estate, making it the fastest drivable LEGO car ever built by the LEGO Group. The stunt also created a new record category in Goodwood history for LEGO vehicles.

Record run at Goodwood

The full-scale build was driven by Koenigsegg test driver Markus Lundh, who is already familiar with the Sadair’s Spear name. He set the hill climb record in the real car at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed. This time, he took the LEGO-built version up the famous hill in reverse.

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The project was not just a simple display model. LEGO said the life-size car took more than 9,400 hours to develop and construct. It uses 327,906 LEGO elements in total and weighs around 1,800 kg, including about 400 kg of LEGO pieces. The build also includes working Ghost Mode and the signature Koenigsegg key, with details designed to match the real car as closely as possible.

Also Read : Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut sets fastest quarter-mile record, clocks in at 8.54 seconds

New Technic set follows the full-size build

Alongside the record attempt, LEGO and Koenigsegg have introduced the LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Megacar, which becomes the sixth model in the Technic Ultimate Car Concept Series. The set uses 4,104 LEGO elements and focuses heavily on mechanical detail.

Its features include an authentic V8 piston engine, a functional 9-speed transmission, a Triplex front and rear-suspension setup, and a rotating gear indicator disc. The Ghost Mode function is the standout feature. With one movement, it raises the rear clam, rotates the dihedral synchro-helix doors and front hood, and folds the mirrors. Working steering and a removable roof are also part of the package.

The 1:8 scale version is slated to go on sale soon.

Christian von Koenigsegg, CEO of Koenigsegg, said: “Innovation and extreme performance are at the core of everything we do. To see the Sadair’s Spear recreated not only as a highly detailed 1:8 scale LEGO Technic model, but also as a full-scale, drivable vehicle, is truly remarkable. Our partnership with the LEGO Group demonstrates how a shared passion for engineering and creativity can result in something extraordinary."

Also Read : Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear unveiled with 1,603 bhp. A limited edition, road-legal supercar

Markus Lundh, Koenigsegg Test Driver, said: "Getting the chance to take the driver's seat of this life-size LEGO Technic build was an incredible privilege. It really did feel like I was handling a real Koenigsegg, bringing back memories of setting the speed record at Goodwood in the Sadair's Spear in July 2025. It was awesome to set another record on this iconic course - a true testament to the level of engineering the LEGO Technic team has achieved."

The LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Megacar set will be available for LEGO Insiders from 1 July 2026 and for all buyers from 4 July 2026. Customers who buy the set between 1 and 6 July will receive the LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Sadair’s Spear Steering Wheel as a gift with purchase, while stocks last.

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