JCB Hydromax sets land speed record of 653.9 kmph on hydrogen power

JCB has established a new world land speed record for a hydrogen-powered internal combustion vehicle, with the Hydromax reaching an average of 406.320 mph, or 653.9 kmph, at Bonneville Salt Flats.

Driven by Wing Commander Andy Green OBE, the twin-engined streamliner recorded 400.623 mph on its first run and 412.135 mph on the return run. The two attempts were completed within an hour, meeting FIA requirements. The record now awaits official ratification by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

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The result comfortably beats the previous FIA-recognised hydrogen internal combustion record of 185.5 mph, set by the BMW H2R in 2004. It also moves beyond the 303 mph hydrogen fuel-cell record, making Hydromax the fastest hydrogen-powered vehicle of any type.

Production-based engines

Hydromax uses two production-based hydrogen engines developed by JCB, with a combined output of 1,600 bhp. Both engines are manufactured at the company's Foston, Derbyshire factory and are also used in JCB machinery produced in the UK.

The attempt is part of JCB's £100 million hydrogen programme. Unlike a conventional diesel engine, the hydrogen combustion system produces no CO2 at the tailpipe.

The achievement also surpasses JCB's own diesel land speed record. Dieselmax reached 350.092 mph at Bonneville in August 2006, with Green behind the wheel. That FIA record remains in place.

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Development milestone

The Hydromax had already crossed 368.347 mph at Bonneville Speed Week last week. The run secured an SCTA record in the Blown Gas Streamliner category, AA/BGS for engines above 500 cubic inches, during the Southern California Timing Association event.

Green, who holds the outright land speed record of 763.035 mph and is the only person to break the sound barrier on land, said, “Bonneville is the spiritual home of the world land speed record, and JCB Hydromax has just written itself into that history."

JCB Chairman Lord Bamford, who conceived the project early last year, said the record demonstrates the capability of production-based hydrogen engines. The project is being led by JCB Engineering Director Ryan Ballard.

The achievement comes right before JCB opens its new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, which will employ 1,500 people making machines for the US market.

JCB's previous speed projects include the Fastrac tractor, which reached 135.191 mph in 2019, and the JCB GT backhoe loader, which set a 72.58 mph record in 2014.

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