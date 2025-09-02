BMW teases Neue Klasse iX3 50 xDrive ahead of Munich debut

The wait is almost over for BMW’s much-anticipated next-generation iX3, which will be unveiled on 5 September at the Munich Auto Show. Ahead of its global debut, BMW has released a fresh teaser video of the Neue Klasse iX3 50 xDrive, giving enthusiasts a glimpse of what’s to come.

What does the teaser reveal?

The short preview uses shadows rather than camouflage to obscure most details, though the front lighting signature is visible. The design shows similarities with the Vision Neue Klasse X concept displayed last year. Key differences include regular side mirrors instead of camera-based units, a closed-off kidney grille with illuminated contours, and slim headlights similar to the earlier concept.

How far can it go on a single charge?

BMW says the dual-motor iX3 50 xDrive will deliver around 644 km of range on the EPA cycle and about 800 km on the WLTP cycle. A long-wheelbase version for China, planned for 2026, is expected to offer up to 900 km under CLTC conditions. The SUV will also support fast charging, with 350 km of range claimed to be recoverable in 10 minutes.

What about variants and performance models?

The iX3 is expected to be offered later in additional versions, including a single-motor rear-wheel-drive model. Reports suggest higher-performance M-badged derivatives could follow. All versions will use BMW’s sixth-generation batteries and new electric motor technology.

What’s new inside?

Inside, the SUV will debut updated digital features such as a panoramic display running across the dashboard, a 3D head-up display, and BMW’s Operating System X. The new setup will also support the company’s latest driver assistance systems, though their level of automation is likely to depend on regional regulations.

Where will it be built?

Codenamed “NA5," the new iX3 will be produced at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary. In 2026, it will be joined by a new i3 sedan built in Munich. Elements of the Neue Klasse technology will also appear in upcoming combustion-engine models, not just EVs.

Why does it matter?

The new iX3 represents BMW’s first production model under the Neue Klasse platform, which the company sees as the foundation for its next generation of vehicles. It comes at a time when competition in the global EV market is intensifying, with rivals like Tesla’s Model Y already well established.

