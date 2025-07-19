2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Check out 5 key highlights of the new luxury coupe

BMW has updated its entry-level luxury sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, for 2025. Priced from ₹46.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model gets a range of changes in design, features, and mechanical setup. Manufactured locally at BMW’s Chennai plant, the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe continues to compete in the premium compact sedan segment against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Audi A3 Sedan. While the updates aren’t radical, they reflect BMW’s current design language and technology focus, aiming to keep the model fresh in a competitive segment.

Here are five key things to know about the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: