2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe: Check out 5 key highlights of the new luxury coupe
- The 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe gets updated styling, tech upgrades, a mild-hybrid engine, and revised suspension, maintaining its appeal in the entry-luxury sedan segment.
BMW has updated its entry-level luxury sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe, for 2025. Priced from ₹46.90 lakh (ex-showroom), the new model gets a range of changes in design, features, and mechanical setup. Manufactured locally at BMW’s Chennai plant, the updated 2 Series Gran Coupe continues to compete in the premium compact sedan segment against rivals like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine and Audi A3 Sedan. While the updates aren’t radical, they reflect BMW’s current design language and technology focus, aiming to keep the model fresh in a competitive segment.
Here are five key things to know about the 2025 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe:
The 2025 update brings a more aggressive front-end design with a flatter nose, redesigned LED headlamps, and a more angular version of BMW’s signature kidney grille. Strong bonnet creases enhance the car’s muscular look, and the reworked bumper design adds visual width. Along the sides, the larger wheel arches give the car a more planted stance. At the rear, newly styled horizontal LED taillamps aim to accentuate the car’s width. Despite the "Gran Coupe" name, the car still has four doors but maintains a coupe-like sloping roofline for a sportier profile.
Inside, the cabin gets a comprehensive layout update. A curved panel integrates both the digital driver’s display and the touchscreen infotainment system, now powered by BMW’s latest operating system. The system supports over-the-air updates, connected car features, and improved voice control. The dashboard is cleaner and more minimal, with physical buttons reduced to a minimum. Ambient lighting bars now change colour based on cabin temperature, blue when cold, red when warm, offering both aesthetic and functional appeal. Materials and textures used in the cabin have also been improved, with soft-touch surfaces and a more upmarket finish throughout.
The 2 Series Gran Coupe continues to use BMW’s 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, but now it’s paired with a mild-hybrid system. This setup produces 154 bhp and 230 Nm of torque, while an electric motor adds a short-term boost of up to 20 bhp during acceleration. The car can do 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds, sufficient for urban use and occasional highway stretches, though not exactly performance-focused. The hybrid system also helps improve fuel efficiency, especially in stop-and-go traffic, but BMW has yet to publish official mileage figures.
BMW has made some under-the-skin changes aimed at improving driving dynamics. The front suspension now features stiffer springs, while the dampers use a multi-valve setup designed to better absorb uneven surfaces without sacrificing handling. The 2 Series remains a front-wheel-drive car, which may disappoint purists expecting rear-wheel-drive dynamics. However, the chassis tuning does strike a balance between everyday comfort and controlled cornering, something that should appeal to buyers who value refinement as much as engagement.
By assembling the 2 Series locally, BMW keeps pricing relatively accessible for an entry-level luxury sedan. The base 218i M Sport is priced at ₹46.90 lakh, while the better-equipped 218i M Sport Pro comes in at ₹48.90 lakh (both ex-showroom). These prices position the car directly against the Mercedes A-Class Limousine and the Audi A3, with a slight premium due to the Gran Coupe’s more style-oriented appeal. Boot space stands at 430 litres, which is practical enough for weekend trips or airport runs, even with the coupe-like roofline.
