BMW offers iX3, i3, X5 and 7 Series owners to be real-world safety testers. Here's how

BMW has introduced a video-data program for the BMW iX3 , which offers owners of the luxury electric SUV the opportunity to participate in a real-world safety testing program. Under this program, the owners of the BMW iX3 act as real-world safety testers. Effective from April 2026, select new-generation iX3 models with the right hardware record short clips when the car's ADAS detects a risky or tricky situation in the EU markets.

This aims to train the ADAS software on real near-miss events instead of relying only on simulations, eventually helping the system to be more efficient, resulting in heightened safety for the car. BMW’s regulatory material claims the select number of iX3 models may collect video if they run the specified operating system and sensor package. Interestingly, the program covers not only the iX3, but the i3, 7 Series and X5 as well.

How BMW trains ADAS

BMW claims that to make the ADAS more efficient, lab work is not enough. So, the automaker needs real-world vehicle data to capture scenarios that simulations struggle to reproduce. Under this program, every clip pulled from a 2026 BMW iX3 goes through machine-learning models that refine ADAS and semi-autonomous software. Once the algorithms improve, BMW sends updated software back to cars via an OTA update, so that the owners do not need a dealer visit.

BMW also claims that the system does not store every video clip that is captured. It triggers around safety-relevant situations, such as hard braking or a near-miss during a lane change, the type of events that expose the limits of ADAS. Each of these captured events is capped at 120 seconds of unedited video that combines exterior camera footage with data from the car’s exterior sensors.

BMW also says that faces and license plates of other road users are blurred in the vehicle before transmission to safeguard their privacy. Once the footage reaches the automaker's systems, vehicle identification numbers are deleted after a short period, and further depersonalization continues.

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