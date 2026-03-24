BMW next-gen X5, 7 Series facelift images leaked

Leaked images have surfaced showcasing the BMW facelift and next-generation X5 SUV. The facelifted 7 Series is expected to make its global debut sometime later this year.

BMW 7 Series facelift: cosmetic updates showcased

Additionally, the updated 7 Series showcases a more streamlined front, paired with slimmed-down LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and redesigned vertical projector units. Not only that, but the kidney grilles, which are signature to the German automaker, as per the leaked images, have grown larger and more rectangular.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars BMW X5 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 93.60 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q7 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 90.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi Q8 2995 cc 2995 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 1.17 Cr Compare View Offers BMW X4 2998 cc 2998 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 96.20 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz GLE 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 99 Lakhs Compare View Offers Land Rover Range Rover Velar 1997 cc 1997 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 87.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Notably, the front grille features horizontal slats and an illuminated perimeter. In addition to that, the company seems to have replaced the bumper from the previous generation along with the air dam design. Both of these have made way for a cleaner and more minimalist aesthetic, complemented by new alloy wheels.

BMW Next-Gen X5: Neue Klasse treatment incoming?

Next-gen BMW X5 (Credit: IG@asatur.price)

The next-generation of the BMW X5 looks set to adopt the new ‘Neue Klasse’ philosophy, which is being advocated by the German automaker. Currently, there are only two models under the Neue Klasse philosophy, namely the iX3 and the recently showcased i3 electric 3 Series sedan. Interestingly, the next-gen X5 is expected to be launched later this year.

Moreover, the next-generation BMW X5 boasts a very upright design, which features a slab-sided front with slim grilles with LED outlines. The LED outlines merge into the sleek black panels on the front fascia of the new X5. Along with that, the side profile of the X5 looks heavily borrowed from the ‘Neue Klasse’ iX3. It features smoothened body panels, retractable door handles, and squared-off wheel arches, making the car look especially large, compared to its Neue Klasse sibling.

Also Read: Delhi unveils EV policy 2.0: up to ₹1 lakh incentive for scrapping old vehicles

Furthermore, the next-generation BMW X5, as per the images which were leaked online, boasts wide-LED tail lamps. These are not exactly connected LED tail lamps since they stop short of meeting in the middle. Along with that, the next-gen BMW X5 features a dual-ridge roof spoiler and a performance-centric, sporty rear bumper to sum up the rear section of the car. In addition to that, the next-gen SUV from BMW features quad exhaust tips, thereby giving the next-gen SUV a more sporty and performance-centric look.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: