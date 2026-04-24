2026 BMW 7 Series: 5 unique things to know about the new luxury sedan

Nearly five decades after its 1977 debut, the BMW 7 Series has received what the company calls its most extensive update yet. Unveiled on April 22, 2026, the seventh-generation luxury sedan is the first in its class to integrate technologies from BMW 's next-generation Neue Klasse architecture, a platform that will eventually underpin future models across the brand's entire lineup. Production of the luxury sedan will kick off at the Dingolfing plant in Germany from July 2026. Here are five of the most interesting facts about the sedan that you should know:

1. Design overhaul along with Dual-Finish paint option

The exterior gets a sharper, more monolithic look anchored by the illuminated kidney Iconic Glow grille and slimmed-down crystal headlights. The silhouette is cleaner, with reduced surface lines and redesigned taillights. For the first time, 22-inch wheels are available straight from the factory alongside the standard 20-inch option. Buyers seeking bespoke finishes can opt for BMW Individual Dual-Finish paintwork, a unique process combining advanced technology with hand craftsmanship.

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2. Interior that doubles as a private cinema

Inside, the cabin blends leather, crystal glass, wood, and metal trim with a fresh digital layout. The headline addition is the BMW Panoramic iDrive paired with a newly introduced BMW Passenger Screen. Rear passengers get an upgraded Theatre Screen capable of 8K streaming, gaming, and video calls, all backed by a Bowers & Wilkins audio system with Dolby Atmos support. Four-zone climate control, automatic doors, and ergonomic Executive Lounge seating come as part of the package.

Rear passengers in the 2026 BMW 7 Series get access to an upgraded Theatre Screen with 8K streaming, gaming, and video calls.

3. Multiple powertrains with EV range over 720 km

The powertrain lineup spans 48V mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines, two plug-in hybrid variants, and fully electric models. The electric versions benefit from sixth-generation BMW eDrive cylindrical cells, pushing the WLTP range beyond 720 km (447 miles), a significant jump over the outgoing model. Smart charging features include adaptive recuperation, charge-optimised route planning, and energy market integration.

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4. Hands-free motorway driving and AI parking

BMW's Symbiotic Drive system uses artificial intelligence to refine how the car responds to driver inputs. The SAE Level 2 Motorway Assistant allows hands-off driving at speeds up to 130 km/h across several European countries, while a City Assistant now handles navigation-guided urban journeys end to end. AI also powers parking space detection, making manoeuvring in tight spots largely automated.

5. Bulletproof variant for high-security needs

The 7 Series Protection edition offers VR9-certified armour as standard, with an optional VPAM 10 classification, the highest protection level commercially available. The BMW Protection Core uses layered steel, composite materials, special alloys, and bulletproof glass, while the chassis is specially tuned to retain the sedan's driving dynamics despite the added weight.

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