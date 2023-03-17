HT Auto
Audi previews near-production Q6 e-tron electric SUV in new camouflaged teasers

Audi AG has dropped the first preview of the upcoming Q6 e-tron electric SUV in a “close-to-production" avatar. The official teaser images show the Audi Q6 e-tron prototype wearing heavy camouflage during development in Northern Europe. The electric SUV gives a glimpse at its split headlights and trapezoidal opening in the bumper, while the overall silhouette gets flowing lines and a crossover stance.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 17 Mar 2023, 14:49 PM
The Audi Q6 e-tron is expected to arrive globally towards the end of the year
The upcoming Audi Q6 e-tron will lead the brand’s new offensive to bring over 20 new models to the market by 2025. The automaker also confirms that over 10 of these new offerings will be electric. The new Q6 e-tron series will also mark a new era of electric mobility at the automaker’s headquarters in Ingolstadt, Germany. The facility will incorporate an in-house battery assembly plant.

Also Read : Audi Q3 Sportback SUV launched at 51.43 lakh, builds on visual profile

The Audi Q6 e-tron will be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform
The Audi Q6 e-tron will be the first offering to be built on the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) technology platform. The electric offering will come with an 800-volt electrical system, powerful electric motors and an “innovative" battery and charging management system. The company further says that the e-SUV will feature a newly developed electronics architecture, taking a major step in electrification and digitalisation for the brand as a whole.

The Q6 e-tron will arrive in the standard SUV and Sportback (coupe) body styles, while an RS version is also likely sometime in the future. The new platform will also underpin the Porsche Macan EV, which is also said to be in the works.

The Audi Q6 e-tron is likely to arrive in India and will be positioned below the Q8 e-tron
Audi is tightlipped about when the Q6 e-tron makes its global debut but we reckon the model will arrive globally towards the end of the year. The electric offering is expected to make its way to the Indian market as well, either in 2024 or by 2025. The new Q6 e-tron will be more affordable than the Q8 e-tron that arrives in India later this year.

First Published Date: 17 Mar 2023, 14:49 PM IST
TAGS: Audi Q6 e tron Audi Q6 Audi electric Audi
