Audi e-tron owners can now charge their EVs at multiple stations using one app

Audi India on Wednesday announced the introduction of a new service - ‘Charge my Audi’ on the myAudiConnect app, exclusively for the owners of e-tron EVs. This facility will allow Audi customers to charge their EVs at multiple charging stations using a single mobile application. Currently, five charging station partners are a part of this initiative - Aargo EV Smart, Charge Zone, Relux Electric, LionCharge and Zeon Charging.

The company is also offering complimentary charging across the network till August 2023. The network currently has more than 750 charging points with more to be added in the coming weeks and months.

The ‘Charge my Audi’ feature allows drivers to plan their route in advance, identify charging stations that fall along the way as well as check the availability of these charging terminals. The feature also lets them start and stop charging and pay for the service via one single payment gateway. It lets them check the real time state-of-charge of the vehicle as well.

The new feature aims to make owning an electric vehicle convenient for customers as it eliminates the hassle of downloading multiple applications for different charging stations. “We are continuously evaluating and introducing solutions for our customers that make the ownership experience hassle-free. ‘Charge my Audi’ is a one-of-a-kind, industry first initiative that maximizes customer convenience," said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The platform is powered by Numocity Technology’s eMSP roaming solution. It lets e-tron drivers initiate the charging process using the mobile app while automated identification and billing processes run simultaneously.

Audi India's electric vehicle portfolio currently has models such as e-tron 50, e-tron 55, e-tron Sportback 55, e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT. The brand is gearing up to launch the new Audi Q8 e-tron in the country later this year.

