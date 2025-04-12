Audi crosses 6,500 charging points across India for EV owners, free charging extended

HT Auto
  • The Audi EV charging infrastructure now offers coverage across 28 states and union territories in 850 cities and 4,700 locations.
Audi Ultra Fast Charging Station
About 75 per cent of the Audi charging point locations are equipped with DC fast-charging technology
Audi Ultra Fast Charging Station
About 75 per cent of the Audi charging point locations are equipped with DC fast-charging technology

Audi India has achieved a new milestone with the rollout of over 6,500 charging points across the country for its electric vehicle customers. The company achieved the milestone under Phase II of its ‘Charge My Audi’ initiative. The manufacturer recently added 16 new infrastructure providers, and over 75 per cent of the locations are equipped with DC fast-charging technology.

The Phase II expansion of Audi’s charging initiative saw over 5,500 new charging points being installed across highways, urban hubs, and commercial destinations, the automaker said. The manufacturer has integrated the locations in its ‘myAudi Connect’ mobile app, which offers a host of information including real-time charger availability, route planning, and easy start/stop. Audi’s charging infrastructure now offers coverage across 28 states and union territories in over 850 cities and 4,700 locations.

Also Read : Audi India registers 17% growth in sales in Q1 2025, retails 1,223 units

Audi Ultra-Fast Charging station Mumbai
Audi has extended its complimentary charging for all e-tron customers until December 31, 2025, as part of the Phase II expansion program
Audi Ultra-Fast Charging station Mumbai
Speaking about its charging initiative, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “As electric vehicle adoption accelerates in India, establishing a robust charging network is crucial, and with over 6,500 charging points and a focus on DC fast chargers, we are enhancing convenience, reducing charging times, and expanding accessibility for our customers. The second phase of our ‘Charge My Audi’ initiative marks a major step forward in enhancing the EV ownership experience. Our partners remain integral to this journey, and we look forward to driving the shift toward electric mobility together."

Audi has extended its complimentary charging for all e-tron customers until December 31, 2025, as part of the Phase II expansion program. This should allow customers access to free charging across its charging network accessible through our CPO partners via the ‘myAudi Connect’ application.

Audi’s EV Charging Partners

Audi’s charging infrastructure partners include Shell India, Adani Total Energies E-Mobility Ltd. (ATEL), Charge Zone, Statiq, Gentari India, Relux Electric, Lion Charge, chargeMOD, Xobolt, Earthtron, Aargo EV Smart, Eco Plug Energy, GreenShift, Kurrent Charge, E-Fill, Electric Fuel, iONCHARGE, SR Charging, Tecell, Yo Charge.

Also Read : Audi's most affordable electric vehicle to be launched in 2026, will rival Mercedes CLA EV

The Charge My Audi initiative introduced route-mapping tools and destination charging hubs under Phase I. The system allows EV owners to plan their route according to the real-time availability of the charging points.

Audi retails a host of electric vehicles in India, including the Q8 e-tron, Q8 e-tron Sportback, e-tron GT, and RS e-tron GT. The company is likely to bring more EVs to India, including the new-gen Q6 e-tron and A6 e-tron sedan in the coming years.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 12 Apr 2025, 20:33 PM IST
