Audi A8 EV set for 2024 unveil: Performance, power and range in focus

Audi A8 EV or electric vehicle is gearing up for an official unveil in 2024 and reports suggest it would be the most powerful model from the luxury car maker, complete with a range capability that would exceed figures offered by its potential rivals. Audi already has a number of all-electric models but the Audi A8 EV is more than likely to hold a place of prominence in the lineup.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Apr 2023, 13:43 PM
The upcoming Audi A8 EV is expected to be based on the Audi Grandsphere concept (in pic) design language. (Audi)
The upcoming Audi A8 EV is expected to be based on the Audi Grandsphere concept (in pic) design language.

According to reports in the European media, the Audi A8 EV is expected to be based on the PPE platform which has been co-developed by Porsche and Audi. It will also be based on the Audi Grandsphere concept vehicle that was showcased to the world in 2021 (image above). The same reports also suggest that the Audi A8 EV will come with a 120 kWh battery pack that could give it an impressive per-charge range of around 750 kms.

The Audi Grandsphere concept boasted of two electric motors and has a combined power output of 710 hp and torque of around 960 Nm. If this transitions to the Audi A8 EV, it could make it one of the most powerful in-production models from the German brand. At present, this title belongs to the Audi RS e-tron GT which offers 637 hp.

Post unveil and upon its eventual launch, Audi A8 EV will take on rivals such as the BMW i7 and Mercedes-Benz EQS. Audi has some very big electric ambitions and plans to have as many as 20 all-electric models in its global portfolio by 2025. The Audi Q6 e-tron whill be the first to be based on the PPE platform but the flagship electric sedan in the form of the A8 EV could be the biggest statement of intent.

First Published Date: 22 Apr 2023, 13:43 PM IST
