Ather Energy starts to roll out 450S electric scooter, rival to Ola S1 Air

Ather Energy is gearing up to deliver the 450S electric scooters to its customers ahead of the festive season. The Bengaluru-based EV maker has started to roll out its most affordable electric scooter from its facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Tarun Mehta, founder and CEO at Ather Energy, shared the new electric scooters being prepared for delivery today. The electric scooter, which rivals the likes of Ola S1 Air, was launched earlier this year at a price of ₹1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bookings for the Ather 450S started in June this year when the electric scooter was officially launched. Ather Energy says the price complies with the revised FAME 2 scheme. The customers can avail further benefits from respective states' own electric vehicle policies.

Ather 450S comes equipped with a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that claims to offer 115 kms of range on a single charge. The 450S electric scooter can also run at a top speed of 90 kmph.

In terms of design, there is very little to differentiate the 450S from its more premium sibling 450X. Ather 450S gets the same curvy front cowl with the same LED headlamp as the 450X. From the side profile and rear too, it looks exactly the same as the flagship Ather electric scooter. However, if you look closely, the switchgear with a joystick at the left and the instrument cluster with a non-touch LCD display add some differences to the 450S that make it distinctive from its flagship sibling 450X.

