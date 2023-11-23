On Disney’s 100 years, Fiat showcases 5 Mickey Mouse-themed EVs

Italian car manufacturer Fiat has decided to pay tribute to Disney's centenary by presenting five themed versions of the new Topolino electric vehicles. This exclusive gift combines the rich history of both the brands, dating back to the 1930s, when Topolino was the nickname given to the first Fiat 500, and also the Italian name for Disney’s most famous character Mickey Mouse. Fiat will introduce five unique Topolino, four of them designed by the talented team at Fiat Centro Stile, inspired by the creativity of Disney, and the fifth featuring the collaboration of prominent Disney artist Giorgio Cavazzano.

Fiat recently showcased the five Topolino EVs at an event held in Casa 500. The event not only commemorated Disney's centennial and Mickey Mouse's 95th anniversary, but also Lingotto's centennial, immersing attendees in a journey through art and time.

Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and Global CMO of Stellantis, expressed the deep connection between the Italian brand and Disney. These values are reflected in the new Fiat Topolino, which seeks to provide 'smiling' electric mobility to people, connecting with a younger audience and promoting an optimistic vision of the world. He said, “The stories of Fiat and Disney are rooted together as both Disney and the Lingotto celebrate their 100th anniversaries, and the 2 Topolinos – the Disney icon and the very first Fiat 500 – have been inspiring art, street art and fashion for decades. We have so much more in common than a name: DNA, authenticity, the importance of bringing people simplicity, warmth, and joy. The value of letting people see the world and the future with a smile and optimism, the way to get connected with a younger audience."

The five unique Fiat Topolino EVs represent a journey through time and art, from the time when the iconic Disney character was born to the present day, uniting two stars in an iconic project. Each of the five unique Topolino EVs represents a journey through different artistic environments and movements. From the historical theme inspired by the graphics of Disney's first short film 'Steamboat Willie', to Cavazzano's festive design, to modern art, street creativity and abstract livery. Each of them tells a unique story, honoring the rich cultural heritage of Disney and Fiat.

First Published Date: