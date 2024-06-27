HT Auto
eBikeGo unveils Muvi 125 5G electric scooter

eBikeGo unveils Muvi 125 5G electric scooter

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Jun 2024, 20:03 PM
  • The new eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G electric scooter promises a range of over 100 km on a single charge from its 5 kWh battery pack.
The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G comes with subtle upgrades over the older 4G model
The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G comes with subtle upgrades over the older 4G model

Electric two-wheeler maker eBikeGo has unveiled the new Muvi 125 5G e-scooter, its new flagship offering. The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G will replace the 4G model currently on sale. The company says its new all-electric offering has been built after “taking into consideration one petabyte of data to understand the needs and demands of Indian consumers."

The new Muvi 125 5G electric scooter promises a range of over 100 km on a single charge from its 5 kWh battery pack. The company says its in-depth technical expertise in battery pack development has resulted in a high-performance battery system. The unit can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in under three hours, which is substantially less than other comparable electric scooters with a similar or smaller battery capacity.

Also Read : eBikeGo plans expansion to one lakh EV fleet by FY2026.

The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G is likely to be a part of the brand's massive fleet operations for rentals
The eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G is likely to be a part of the brand's massive fleet operations for rentals

eBikeGo Muvi 125 5G Features

The electric scooter also features a smart LED digital display dashboard that comes with a host of features including mobile app connectivity that provides a host of connected features. The start-up says the Muvi 125 5G electric scooter represents a leap forward in e-mobility, offering a reliable, efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional petrol scooters.

Speaking about the new Muvi 125 5G, Dr Irfan Khan, Founder and CEO - eBikeGo, said, At eBikeGo, we are committed to revolutionising urban mobility in India by introducing advanced, sustainable transportation solutions. The Muvi 125 5G is a testament to our dedication to innovation and understanding the unique needs of Indian consumers. Unveiling this scooter by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar underscores our mission to promote eco-friendly transportation and contribute to a cleaner, greener future for our cities."

eBikeGo Future Plans

eBikeGo is aiming for substantial growth in the coming months and previously announced plans to increase its electric two-wheeler fleet by one lakh EVs by the end of the next financial year. The company has established its presence in seven major cities across India in the last three years and aims to broaden its operations to include Tier II markets. eBikeGo is primarily in the electric vehicle rental business. It expects last-mile delivery business to fuel its growth in the coming period. The company says the switchover from petrol-powered vehicles to one lakh electric scooters for last-mile deliveries will help save 1,98,000 tons of carbon emissions.

