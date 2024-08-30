Copyright © HT Media Limited
Any shop could sell an Ola EV soon. Bhavish Aggarwal announces ONDC partnership

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 30 Aug 2024, 17:47 PM
  • Any shop will also be able to sell an Ola electric vehicle beyond the 800 experience centres with the products now listed on the ONDC platform.
Ola Electric will retail its EV lineup as well as parts on the ONDC platform making it easier for any shop to sell its e-scooters and for customers to source parts conveniently

Ola Electric co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal has announced that the company has partnered with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). Ola Electric’s products including spares and electric vehicles will be available on the ONDC network, which will allow customers to directly source the spare parts via the open-source platform.

Ola Electric Scooters Now Available on ONDC

Aggarwal claimed that customers will be able to get their vehicles repaired at local garages instead of the company service stations. Any shop will also be able to sell an Ola electric vehicle above and beyond the company’s 800 experience centres with the products now listed on the ONDC platform.

Also Read : Ola Electric sees sharp drop in EV market share, down to one-third in August.

Announcing the partnership in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Bhavish Aggarwal wrote, “All @OlaElectric products will be available on ONDC from next week onwards. @ONDC_Official @KoshyTK ONDC is the future of commerce (smiley emoji)."

He followed up the same post by saying, “This also means anybody with a shop can now sell @OlaElectric products (smile emoji). So far we had 800 odd company owned stores. Now instead of adding a few more stores or “exclusive dealerships", anyone in India will be able to sell Ola scooters."

Starting next week, Ola Electric’s scooter range comprising the S1 X, S1 Air, and S1 Pro will be available on ONDC. The move will broaden the brand’s market reach and make it easier for customers to purchase electric scooters. More so, with the brand losing its market share in the last month. The company’s upcoming electric motorcycles should also be available on the platform in the future.

Also Read : Not relevant for India? Ola Electric officially shelves electric car project

Ola Electric introduced the new Roadster series at its annual event - Sankalp 2024. The company launched the Roadster X, followed by the Roadster and Roadster Pro. Prices start from 74,999 onwards (ex-showroom). While the Roadster X is slated for deliveries around November this year, the Roadster Pro is about a year and a half away. Meanwhile, Ola Electric seems to have shelved its plans of introducing an electric car for the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 30 Aug 2024, 17:46 PM IST
