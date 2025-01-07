Copyright © HT Media Limited
Honda and Sony launch Afeela 1 electric car at CES 2025 with 483 km range

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Jan 2025, 10:22 AM
  • Afeela 1 has been launched at a price of $89,900, roughly converted to about 77 lakh.
Representative Director Chairperson and CEO of Sony Honda Mobility Yasuhide Mizuno presents the Afeela 1, a new electric vehicle, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on January 6. Booking for the EV has been opened in California for now with launch in Japan scheduled for 2026. (AFP)

Sony and Honda has launched the Afeela 1 electric car, the first EV to be developed by the joint venture, at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 held in Las Vegas, United States. The Afeela 1 has been launched in two broad variants at a starting price of $89,900 (roughly converted to 77 lakh). The booking window for the Afeela 1 has been opened only for customers in California. It will be sold in global markets like the US and Japan from 2026.

The Afeela 1 appears to be based on the same platform which underpins the Honda 0 Series electric cars. The Honda-Sony EV comes with dual electric motor offering output of 482 bhp. The Afeela 1 is equipped with a 91kWh lithium-ion battery pack which promises to offer up to 483 kms of range in a single charge. The battery is also compatible with fast charging at speeds of up to 150kW. Honda and Sony said the EV can also recharge using Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Honda-Sony Afeela 1: Key takeaways

The Afeela 1 stands 4,915 mm in length, 1,460 mm in height and gets a wheelbase of 3,018mm. The EV stands on a set of 21-inch alloy wheels. It is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) using 40 sensors and cameras placed around the electric car. The EV also offers all-wheel drive technology. Yasuhide Mizuno, Chairperson and CEO, Sony Honda Mobility, said, “Afeela 1 can be called a buddy, combining advanced software with meticulously refined hardware. We will meet our customers’ expectations by providing a safe, secure, and comfortable travel experience."

The EV also offers AI-based Afeela Personal Assistant, a voice-enabled feature to control various functions inside the car through its connected technology. The company says, “Each occupant can enjoy a variety of apps and content provided by entertainment partners through an optimised, unique sound system and displays by seat. Sony Honda Mobility’s proprietary noise-canceling technology and expertise provides an overwhelming sense of quietness."

The Afeela 1 is loaded with tech features developed by Sony exclusively for the electric car. The EV is loaded with cameras, LiDAR, radars and ultrasonic sensors to collect data from surroundings to help the driver with a safe and secure driving experience. It also offers 3D Motion Management System, which essentially helps to enhance ride comfort and improve handling on various road surfaces.

First Published Date: 07 Jan 2025, 09:26 AM IST
TAGS: Electric Vehicles Honda Afeela Electric vehicle Electric car EV
