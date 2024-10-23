2025 Mahindra BE.05 electric SUV spied. Check details

Mahindra and Mahindra is working on a slew of electric vehicles that will start rolling out from December 2024. The brand is set to introduce electric vehicles under the XUV and B.E. designations. The first electric vehicle bearing the B.E. name will be the B.E. 05. Mahindra categorizes this model as a Sports Electric Vehicle (SEV), with its launch scheduled for October 2025. Recently, the electric SEV was observed on Indian roads, camouflaged for testing purposes.

Mahindra appears to have settled on the design language for its electric SUV, as the previously observed test mules showcased a striking resemblance. The overall design of the electric SUV closely mirrors that of the production version of the concept unveiled a few years back. Notably, the production model features smaller alloy wheels paired with thicker sidewall tyres, tailored to accommodate Indian road conditions. Additionally, it includes functional outside rearview mirrors and wipers, which were absent in the original concept.

Mahindra BE.05 will be based on INGLO platform.

Mahindra's BE.05 will be built on the INGLO platform, which will also serve as the foundation for other electric vehicles produced by the company. This electric coupe SUV will have dimensions of 4,370 mm in length, 1,900 mm in width, and a height of 1,635 mm, with a wheelbase measuring 2,775 mm.

The INGLO platform is designed to be versatile, accommodating vehicles ranging from 4.3 meters to 5 meters in length. Mahindra has strategically positioned the wheels at the corners, and the battery pack is integrated into the flat floorboard. This design ensures that the cabin space is maximized.

The platform is capable of supporting battery packs with capacities ranging from 60 kWh to 80 kWh. It is compatible with both Blade and Prismatic battery types, allowing for charging speeds of up to 175 kW, enabling a charge from 0 to 80 per cent in less than 30 minutes.

