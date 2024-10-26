101 MG Windsor EVs delivered to customers in a single day ahead of Diwali

JSW MG Motor India recently commenced deliveries of the new Windsor EV on Dussehra (October 12, 2024) and the automaker has now delivered 101 units of the new offering to customers on the same day. The 101 MG Windsor EVs were delivered in Bengaluru ahead of the auspicious occasion of Diwali. MG has its order books full having garnered 15,176 bookings within 24 hours.

The 101 MG Windsor EVs were delivered in Bengaluru ahead of the auspicious occasion of Diwali with the electric crossover commanding a waiting period

MG Windsor EV Prices

The MG Windsor EV is the first passenger vehicle in India to get a Battery as a Service (BaaS) option. Under the BaaS option, the Windsor EV is available from a starting price of ₹10 lakh + battery rental at ₹3.5 per km. On the other hand, customers opting for the fixed battery pack option will have to shell out a one-time cost starting from ₹13.50 lakh, going up to ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Windsor EV gets a 38 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 332 km. It also comes at a competitive price point starting from ₹ 10 lakh + battery rental at ₹ 3.5 per km

MG Windsor EV Features

The MG Windsor EV is loaded on the feature front and comes with a host of creature comforts including a reclining rear seat, a panoramic glass roof, wireless charging, automatic climate control, a nine-speaker Infinity audio system, and more. The model also packs an 8.8-inch digital instrument console and a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The infotainment screen also doubles up as the controls for lights, air conditioning and more.

MG Windsor EV Specifications

The MG Windsor EV packs a single electric motor that develops 134 bhp and 200 Nm of peak torque. We drove the Windsor recently and came back impressed with what it has to offer. The electric crossover packs a 38 kWh battery pack promising a range of 332 km (claimed) on a single charge. The model comes equipped with fast charging and can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 55 minutes using a 45 kW DC fast charger.

MG Windsor EV Waiting Period

The Windsor EV takes on the Tata Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Mahindra XUV400 in the segment. The electric crossover has an average waiting period of three months, depending on the variant. The Windsor is available in three trims - Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

