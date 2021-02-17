World premier of Skoda Kushaq on March 18, will rival Creta and Seltos

Skoda Kushaq is promising to substantially increase the intensity of the fight in the SUV segment in the country and promises to mount a challenge to well-entrenched players like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. Showcased in concept form - and as Vision IN - at Auto Expo 2020, Kushaq will make its global premier on March 18.

In several ways, Kushaq is Skoda's bid to not just enter the lucrative compact SUV segment but to make a solid mark here. The Czech manufacturer has largely played in the sedan segments but is now looking at offering SUVs across segments and price brackets, and with Kushaq carrying the bulk of weight of expectations. "The Kushaq marks the start of a model offensive consisting of four new Skoda and Volkswagen mid-size models," Thomas Schafer, CEO, Skoda Auto, had previously said. "All of these vehicles will be based on the MQB-A0-IN version of the Modular Transverse Matrix, which Skoda Auto has specifically adapted to meet the needs of the Indian market."

Kushaq is looking at mounting a challenge in the compact SUV segment.

The name of the vehicle itself created a fair bit of interest when it was officially announced earlier this year. The name 'Kushaq' is derived from a Sanskrit word which means King or Emperor, the company had informed.

(Check out more pics of Skoda Kushaq)

It will take more than a name to rule over a hotly contested segment and Skoda would know this for sure. As such, the car maker is promising quite a lot.

Kushq will come with two engine options - a 1.0-litre and a 1.5-litre TSI motor. Transmission duties will be handled by either a six-speed manual, a six-speed automatic or the option of a seven-speed DSG.

More importantly though is the apparent focus on passenger comfort with Skoda underlining the wheelbase of 2,651 mm on Kushaq. Also expect it to be packed with features, something that is a major pulling factor for prospective buyers in this particular segment.

While the production version of the car will only be seen at the world premier, the concept version revealed a vehicle that has a blend of sporty and rugged visual character with generous doses of LED lights.