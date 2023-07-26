Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Which fits your budget?

Kia India recently revealed the price range of Seltos facelift SUV

It renews its rivalry with Hyundai Creta SUV in the mid-size SUV segment

The entry-level variant of the Kia Seltos 2023 is now slightly more expensive than Creta

Its 10.89 lakh price tag is around 2,000 more expensive than the base variant of Creta

 Kia Seltos is also expensive compared to the top-end versions of Hyundai Creta

Its HTX+ and GTX+ variants cost between 18.29 lakh and 19.99 lakh

In comparison, the petrol variants of Creta top out 18.35 lakh 

However, new Seltos has also gained more features compared to Creta

One key example is the ADAS technology which gives it an edge over rivals
