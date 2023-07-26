Kia Seltos facelift vs Hyundai Creta: Which fits your budget?

Kia India recently revealed the price range of Seltos facelift SUV
It renews its rivalry with Hyundai Creta SUV in the mid-size SUV segment
The entry-level variant of the Kia Seltos 2023 is now slightly more expensive than Creta
Its ₹10.89 lakh price tag is around ₹2,000 more expensive than the base variant of Creta
Kia Seltos is also expensive compared to the top-end versions of Hyundai Creta
Its HTX+ and GTX+ variants cost between ₹18.29 lakh and ₹19.99 lakh
In comparison, the petrol variants of Creta top out 18.35 lakh
However, new Seltos has also gained more features compared to Creta
One key example is the ADAS technology which gives it an edge over rivals