In pics: Skoda Kushaq aims big in mid-size SUV segment 5 Photos . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 04:21 PM IST HT Auto Desk Skoda Auto India is betting big on its upcoming SUV which has officially been named Kushaq.Kushaq will get a choice of two engine options - 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI as well as three gearbox options. 1/5Skoda has released more images of a camouflaged Kushaq SUV on trial runs in different parts of the country. The SUV will be made in India but made for the world, 2/5The SUV has a wheelbase of 2,651 mm and the Czech car maker is highlighting how the passenger comfort and luggage space will be the primary highlights of the cabin of the car. 3/5The SUV has been given a sleek yet rugged profile which would be highlighted by LED headlights and DRLs. The LED tail lights also lend it a classy appeal. 4/5Kushaq will also get up to six airbags while Electronic Stability Control will be standard. The other safety highlights will include Hill-Hold Control, rain and light sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system and a cruise control system. 5/5The exterior profile of the vehicle was showcased in concept form at the Auto Expo back in 2020 when the car was still called Vision IN. The new name Kushaq means King or Emperor in Sanskrit. The SUV is set to compete with cars like Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.