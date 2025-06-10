Next-gen Mahindra Bolero in works, could receive a massive exterior overhaul

The Mahindra Bolero remains one of the key utility vehicles in the Indian market, especially for those who seek the thrill of driving where there is no road or less road. Sitting alongside some of the bestselling SUVs in India, including Thar , Scorpio-N , Scorpio Classic , XUV 3XO , Thar Roxx , XUV 700, etc., the Mahindra Bolero range currently comprises three different models - Bolero Neo, Bolero Neo Plus and Bolero.

The homegrown car manufacturer is working on the next-generation Mahindra Bolero. A test mule of the SUV was spotted on the Indian roads a few days back, with heavy camouflage. While the camouflage hid the design details, it was clear that the next-generation Bolero will come with a major makeover. We asked AI to imagine how the new generation SUV would look, and here's what we have got (See thumbnail).

Mahindra has not revealed anything officially about the next-generation Bolero SUV, but considering the brand's history of introducing new models on August 15, we can expect the OEM to unveil the new generation Bolero this Independence Day.

Next-generation Mahindra Bolero: What to expect

The new generation Mahindra Bolero SUV is slated to get a heavily revamped exterior styling. Expect it to come resembling with the Mahindra Thar and Scorpio-N. The boxy silhouette of the SUV will still be in place, but there will be some significant updates. These changes will include a revised front grille with a new brand logo, revamped headlamps with LED daytime running lights, new flush-fitting door handles, redesigned quarter glass, large and new design multi-spoke alloy wheels, as well as new Scorpio-N-inspired vertical taillights.

The next generation Mahindra Bolero might come underpinned by the automaker's New Flexible Architecture (NFA), which is a new modular platform for the next generation Mahindra SUVs. Mechanical specifications of the new platform are still classified. However, with the new Bolero already being tested on the roads, we expect to learn more details about the specifications in the coming weeks.

