These are the five most affordable cars of 2024 in India that you can buy today

Finding a car to buy for less than ₹6 lakh can be difficult in the current market scenario. While the Indian passenger vehicle market has a wide range of options available, the sub-6 lakh bracket is quite limited. At the same time, there still exists a few decent options for buyers looking for affordability without sacrificing the essentials. While this price bracket may limit one's options to entry-level hatchbacks, these are ideal for new and first-time buyers, city commuters, and budget-conscious consumers. If you are looking for a new car under ₹6 lakh, here are the five most affordable cars that you can consider:

1 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10: The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is currently the most affordable car in the Indian market and is priced from ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. Maruti Suzuki offers the choice between seven colour options across four key trim levels. The Alto K10 can be had in either petrol or CNG configuration. It is powered by a 1.0-litre engine that can be mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic. This unit makes 65.7 bhp and 89 Nm of torque and delivers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.39 kmpl. The CNG variant, priced from ₹5.74 lah (ex-showroom), makes 55.9 bhp and 82.1 Nm of torque while offering an ARAI-claimed 33.85 km/kg mileage.

2 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso: The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is priced from ₹4.26 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in four key trim levels. It is driven by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that can be linked to a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission. This unit can make 65.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm and offers an ARAI-claimed mileage of 24.7 kmpl with the manual or 25.3 kmpl with the automatic. The S-Presso also comes with CNG variants from ₹5.91 lakh (ex-showroom), making 55.9 bhp at 5,300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm. These variants offer a mileage of 32.73 km/kg.

3 Renault Kwid: The Renault Kwid is priced from ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in four variants. There are five single-tone colour schemes and five dual-tone options as well. The Kwid is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that makes 67 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 91 Nm of torque at 4,250 rpm. This unit can be mated to either a five-speed manual transmission or an AMT. While the manual variants give an ARAI-claimed mileage of 21.5 kmpl, the AMT models give 22.3 kmpl.

5 Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The Maruti Suzuki Celerio is priced from ₹5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and is offered in four variants with seven colour options. The car is powered by a 1-litre petrol engine that can be had with either a manual or an automatic, and it has a CNG variant as well. The K-series engine makes 65.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm. The CNG variant makes 55.9 bhp at 5,300 rpm and 82.1 Nm of torque at 3,400 rpm. While the petrol engine gives an ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 25.24 kmpl with the manual, the automatic gearbox variants give 26.68 kmpl. The CNG variants bring an ARAI-claimed mileage of 34.43 km/kg.

