Want to buy Tata Punch? Here are five key highlights of the sub-compact SUV

The Tata Punch is a sub-compact SUV that offers excellent value for money due to its sturdy build, features, practicality, and SUV-like driving dynamics. It made its debut in October 2021 and received a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). Positioned as a micro-SUV, it is the smallest SUV in Tata’s portfolio. The Punch is built on the ALFA-AARC platform, sharing its underpinnings with the Altroz hatchback.
In 2023, Tata introduced an additional twin-cylinder CNG option for the Punch, enhancing fuel efficiency without sacrificing much of the existing 366-litre boot space. If you are in the market for a sub-compact car and are interested in the Tata Punch, here are five key highlights that you should consider:
The Tata Punch has a split headlight design with LED DRLs up front, which is consistent with the Indian carmaker's current style sheet. Other options include dual-tone bumpers, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, 90-degree opening doors, and LED tail lamps. Tata also offers seven colour options, with Tornado Blue and Calypso Red being the only two with a contrasting white roof. The remaining five get a black roof, and these colour options are Tropical Mist, Orcus White, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, and Daytona Grey. The Punch additionally comes in a limited-period CAMO edition with a new Seaweed Green exterior colour, white roof, charcoal grey alloys, and CAMO-themed pattern upholstery.
Like most SUVs under the Tata brand, the Punch is available in four broad variants with several underlying sub-variants. The four variants are Pure, Adventure, Creative, and Accomplished. The entry-level Pure variant comes in at ₹6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) with the manual while the CAMO edition Creative + Sunroof with AMT stands as the most expensive variant, being listed at an ex-showroom price of ₹10.15 lakh. The top-spec manual is the CAMO edition Creative + Sunroof with MT, which is priced at ₹9.60 lakh (ex-showroom).
Tata's Punch SUV comes with two powertrains and two transmission options. The Revotron 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine produces 87 bhp and 115 Nm of torque and can be combined with either a five-speed manual or a five-speed automatic transmission. The CNG unit, on the other hand, is limited to a five-speed manual gearbox and can produce 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. There are no diesel engine options available.
Upon entering the cabin, there is a seven-inch floating infotainment display from Harman that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The base model comes with a 3.5-inch display. The driver is provided with a seven-inch digital-analog instrument cluster with TPMs. The car also offers cruise control, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted controls for added convenience. Tata provides the iRA platform for smartphone integration, allowing for live diagnostic reports and intrusion/crash alerts. Additional convenience features include a voice-assisted sunroof, Push Start/Stop, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a cooled glovebox.
The Tata Punch has been awarded a five-star safety rating by the GNCAP and is equipped with safety elements like dual-front airbags, iTPMs, and a reverse parking camera. Additionally, the SUV is equipped with ABS and ESP, a rear defogger, and includes ISOFIX mounts in the rear for securing child seats.
