Volvo XC90 facelift reveal date announced, to go hybrid amid EV slump

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Aug 2024, 08:39 AM
Volvo Cars will unveil an extensively facelifted XC90 SUV with a hybrid powertrain on September 4, aligning with their strategy shift towards hybrid t
Volvo Cars is gearing up to unveil their upcoming facelifted XC90 SUV, which will only be available with a hybrid powertrain. The XC90 facelift is further expected to receive an exterior design overhaul. (Volvo Cars)
Volvo Cars is gearing up to unveil their upcoming facelifted XC90 SUV, which will only be available with a hybrid powertrain. The XC90 facelift is further expected to receive an exterior design overhaul.

Volvo Cars is gearing up to announce what is expected to be a heavy facelift of their flagship SUV, the XC90, amid a strategy shift towards hybrid technology. The upcoming Volvo XC90 was announced in a teaser from the Swedish automaker, which further disclosed that the “substantially refreshed" SUV will debut on September 4. With this, the Volvo XC90 will be available exclusively with a hybrid powertrain, being positioned alongside the all-electric EX90 SUV.

This move comes amid a strategy shift taking shape behind the Swedish automaker’s doors. Volvo had announced in July that the brand would tilt their approach towards hybrids after previously having targeted an all-electric lineup by 2030. The decision came amid an industry-wide trend of readjusting EV strategies in the face of a slowdown in sales within the key markets of US and China.

Also Read : China's EVs lose ground in EU after new tariffs take effect

While Volvo Cars is not shying away from complete electrification, CEO Jim Rowan has stated the need to cater to the pool of buyers who are not yet ready to embrace EVs. With this, Volvo is expected to bring out further hybrid iterations of other ICE-powered models in their lineup.

Volvo XC90 facelift: What we know so far

The Volvo XC90 is expected to go through what will be the first major design overhaul since its 2015 facelift. | File photo of the current generation of the Volvo XC90. (Volvo Cars)
The Volvo XC90 is expected to go through what will be the first major design overhaul since its 2015 facelift. | File photo of the current generation of the Volvo XC90. (Volvo Cars)

The new Volvo XC90 is expected to take on a style sheet similar to that of the EX90 electric SUV. The teaser reveals a glimpse of the XC90’s hood, seemingly more sculpted than ever before, and the car is expected to get a fairly redesigned body and cockpit. This would mark the first time that the large SUV has received an extensive design overhaul since 2015. The teaser reveals a set of subtly-altered headlights which retain the familiar Thor hammer motif and these sit on the new bonnet and front end.

Also Read : Toyota bets big on hybrid-only models as EV demand slows

The XC90 facelift is further expected to bring a quality upgrade to the interior, featuring a more upmarket design with higher-quality materials and upgraded tech. These upgrades are expected to include a new infotainment and instrument cluster that are likely to be carried over from the EX90. The SUV is additionally expected to integrate LiDAR technology, following in its electric cousin’s footsteps.

Details about the powertrain are yet to be disclosed, and it has not been confirmed whether the XC90 will be getting fitted with a mild hybrid powertrain or with plug-in hybrid technology. Volvo has additionally stated that the September 4 presentation, called the 90/90 Day, will be a significant moment for the EX90 launch and that the event will bring a few extra surprises, hinting at a potentially unannounced unveiling.

First Published Date: 23 Aug 2024, 08:39 AM IST
TAGS: Volvo EX90 XC90

