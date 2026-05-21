Volvo EX30 vs BMW iX1 LWB specification comparison: price, range, battery pack, features

The entry-level electric vehicles from luxury automakers are getting increasingly popular in India, especially owing to the price at which these electric SUVs are being sold. On top of that, the prospect of owning a luxury car is too good to ignore. The two electric vehicles from luxury automakers available at a relatively affordable price are the BMW iX1 LWB and the Volvo EX30 . The Volvo EX30 is the entry-level vehicle for its product portfolio, while the BMW iX1 LWB is the company’s entry-level EV. Let’s see how these two entry-level luxury electric SUVs fare against each other:

The Volvo EX30 and BMW iX1 are popular entry-level luxury electric SUVs in India. Priced at ₹ 41 lakh, the Volvo offers more power, while the ₹ 51.40 lakh BMW delivers greater range.

Volvo EX30 vs BMW iX1: Battery Pack and Power

The Volvo EX30 is powered by a 69-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, sending power to a rear axle-mounted electric motor producing 268.2 bhp and 343 Nm of torque. Additionally, the Volvo EX30 boasts a top speed of 180 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds. Not only that, but the Volvo EX30 offers a driving range of up to 480 km.

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The BMW iX1 LWB, on the other hand, is powered by a 66.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, sending power to a front axle-mounted electric motor, producing 201.1 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. As per the company, the iX1 LWB offers a maximum range of up to 531 km. Notably, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and boasts a top speed of 175 kmph.

Volvo EX30 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Features

The Volvo EX30 is equipped with a host of features, including a fixed panoramic sunroof, dual-zone electronic climate control, power-adjustable front seats with lumbar support, a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, 5G connectivity, over-the-air (OTA) update capabilities, a nine-speaker, 1040-watt Harman Kardon setup and wireless smartphone charging, among others.

The BMW iX1 LWB, on the other hand, is just as feature-loaded as the Volvo EX30, having a widescreen curved display with a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof, rear AC Vents, parking assistant, dual-zone climate control and a 205W 12-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, among others.

Also Read : ⁠2026 Tata Tiago EV revealed ahead of May 28 launch. Top 6 changes it received

Volvo EX30 vs BMW iX1 LWB: Price

The entry-level Volvo EX30 is priced at ₹41 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most affordable electric SUV from a luxury automaker, whereas the BMW iX1 LWB boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹51.40 lakh.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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