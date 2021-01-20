Volvo Car India on Wednesday announced the all-new S60 will have an introductory price tag of ₹45.9 lakh (ex-showroom) for a limited number of online bookings. The firm said that the first set of customers also get a complimentary membership to its exclusive Tre Kronor Experience program.

Bookings for the luxury sedan have commenced online at the company's official webpage. The firm said that it is accepting digital bookings only as it 'recognizes the need to keep customers safe in the current times'. Deliveries for the booked cars during January and February'21 will start from mid-March.

(Also Read: Volvo S60 2021 first drive review: Serene luxury to tame German charge)

Volvo says that its exclusive Volvo Tre Kronor Experience Program entitles the new S60 customers to a slew of priority and personalized experiences. Under the program, the customers get a dedicated Volvo relationship manager, doorstep solutions, complimentary pick-up and drop for service-related needs, benefits for referring new customers, and more.

(Also Read: Volvo working to convert hometown into emission-free, climate-neutral city)

Speaking on the renowned safety standards of Volvo Cars, Charles Frump, Managing Director – Volvo Car India, said, “As a brand, we have saved more than 1 million lives through our safety innovations and we are committed to help saving the next million. The new S60 is one of the safest sedans today and surely helps us save more lives,"

Powering the all-new S60 is a 1969 CC engine which has been tuned to deliver 190 HP of power and 300 Nm of peak torque. The all-new S60 luxury sedan comes based on the company's own Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform. The car has also secured a five-star rating from Euro NCAP. The firm claims that the S60 shares safety technology and infotainment system with the top-spec 90 Series cars which makes it one of the safest cars on the road.

Some of the key safety features on the latest S60 luxury sedan include City Safety with Steering Support, Oncoming Mitigation by Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Pilot Assist, Lane Keeping Aid, Driver Alert Control, and much more.

“The new S60 is an exciting car and will attract people who like top-of-the-line luxury and safety features in their ride. As we open the bookings for S60, we want to make sure the customers remain safe while retaining the flexibility to book the car from anywhere. The online route achieves both these goals efficiently," Frump added.