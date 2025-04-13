Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line to launch in India tomorrow, bookings already on

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is one of the most awaited cars in India launching in April 2025. The SUV will be launched in India on April 14. Volkswagen has already started accepting bookings for the Tiguan R-Line, which will replace the Volkswagen Tiguan that has been already discontinued a few days ago from the German auto major's India portfolio. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will come as a sportier iteration of the erstwhile Volkswagen Tiguan.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be sold alongside the Volkswagen Golf GTI. The SUV can be booked via the automaker's official website as well as at the physical sales outlets. However, the Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatch will be sold via the company's online sales channel only.

The sporty SUV will be sold in India as a fully imported model via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Design

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will come with a sporty design. The Tiguan R-Line is built on the updated MQB Evo architecture, which supports a wide range of powertrain choices. The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will come with a plethora of cosmetic enhancements and there will be multiple premium features. There will be six different colour options for the SUV, including Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic. The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will be identical to the standard version of the SUV. However, there will be a larger radiator grille, R badges, sportier bumpers, larger 19-inch alloy wheels with different designs and connected LED taillights among the distinctive design elements.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Interior

Inside the cabin, the Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line will come with revamped AC vents, a larger 10.25-inch customisable digital cockpit instrument cluster, a 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Level 2 ADAS, a head-up display (HUD), drive selector switch, eight-speaker audio system, wireless charging etc.

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Powertrain

Powering the SUV will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch DSG automatic gearbox. Power will be sent to all four wheels through the automaker's 4Motion AWD system. The engine would be able to churn out 201 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of maximum torque.

