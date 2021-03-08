Volkswagen teases Project Trinity electric sedan, launch still five years away

Volkswagen's electric ID family is just starting to gain momentum and will grow with a number of models based on the MEB platform, but the company is already preparing for the next stage of development. It is called Project Trinity, and the title model will be a large, squat sedan, the silhouette of which is shown in the first teaser.

The silhouette of the car confirms a coupe-like shape with a stooping roofline that gives it an appearance similar to a crossover.

Project Trinity is a key pillar of Accelerate's long-term strategy that Volkswagen has created to operate in a changing market - and to compete with Tesla, which is building its gigafactory in Germany. This project envisages not only the development of electromobility technologie, but also a transition to new electronics and manufacturing processes.

Volkswagen Project Trinity is the electric sedan that promises to revolutionise the industry with high range, "extremely short" charging times, a revolutionary production system and extremely advanced, level 4 automated driving technologies (ADAS). Volkswagen says production of the car will start in 2026 at the Wolfsburg plant.

A press release issued by the carmaker says, “Trinity represents three crucial themes: a newly developed electronic platform with state-of-the-art software, simplification of the supply structure and fully connected and intelligent production at the main plant in Wolfsburg."

As far as recharging is concerned, Volkswagen promises times comparable to those of refuelling cars with petrol or diesel ; if true, one of the most uncomfortable negative aspects of electric driving would finally be eradicated.

Another interesting aspect is that Volkswagen, whose electrical division is starting to gain momentum , appears to be interested in changing the business and production model as well. The company says it will produce considerably fewer variants, reducing consumer choice but saving production costs. Future car models will already have everything on board, and the user will be able to pay to choose what to activate. In short, the options almost become the DLC of a video game: it is a business system that we have already seen with Tesla (for example the Autopilot), and which obviously has potential.

