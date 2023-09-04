Mercedes CLA concept unveiled as long-range electric sedan

The concept is aimed to take on the likes of long-range models like Tesla Model 3
It gets a range of more than 750 kilometers on a single charge
The average efficiency of the concept EV is around 12 kWh per 100 kms
It also claims to add up to 400 kms of range within just 15 minutes
The closed grille comes dotted with 274 illuminated 3D stars
The MBUX Superscreen spans the entire width of the dashboard
There are three separate screens that create a single visual ensemble
The infotainment system is based on the new MB-OS operating system developed in-house
Mercedes is also going to launch the new EQE electric SUV in India later this month