Smartphone maker Huawei's Luxeed S7 electric sedan starts mass delivery

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Mar 2024, 10:07 AM
Smartphone and telecom equipment manufacturer Huawei has said that the Luxeed S7 premium electric sedan, which has been developed jointly by the tech giant and Chery Auto, has started mass delivery. Reuters has reported that the Luxeed S7 electric sedan's mass delivery started after a shortage of semiconductors and production missed, which delayed the production and delivery.

The report quoted a Huawei executive saying that a large number of Luxeed S7 premium EVs have already rolled off the production line and are now being transported for delivery to the customers. Richard Yu, Managing Director and Chairman of Huawei's smart car solutions posted on the Weibo social media platform about the commencement of mass deliveries. "A large number of Luxeed S7 vehicles have already rolled off the production line and are now being transported for delivery to customers," he wrote.

The S7 sedan is the first electric car under the Luxeed EV brand. The automaker claimed to have about 20,000 orders for the premium sedan as of 28th November last year. The sedan comes priced at $34,600.

Huawei stated that the problems that hindered the production and deliveries of the Luxeed S7 electric sedan would be resolved by April this year. Previously, Chery had lodged complaints with the technology giant over how production issues with a computing unit manufactured by Huawei had caused delays in deliveries of the cars.

Huawei is not the only technology giant that has entered into the automotive arena. With the rise of electric mobility and tech-based smart automotive solutions, several other legacy tech brands have entered the space. Other leading technology companies such as Sony and Xiaomi too have already dived into the ocean of electric and smart cars with their respective products. Apple too tried hard in the space. However, the company pulled the plug on its automotive project a few weeks back.

First Published Date: 31 Mar 2024, 10:07 AM IST
TAGS: electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility luxury car

