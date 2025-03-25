Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

Search
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Volkswagen Taigun And Virtus Get Benefits Of Up To 2.5 Lakh

Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus get benefits of up to 2.5 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 25 Mar 2025, 13:04 PM
Follow us on:
  • Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus are offered with a 1.5-litre and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engines. Both engines come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and there is an automatic transmission also available with both engines.
Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus use the same platform and engine options.

Volkswagen has announced that they are offering benefits of up to 2.5 lakh on the Virtus and the Taigun. The brand is also offering 4 years of standard warranty and there is also an exclusive loyalty benefit of 50,000 for Polo owners. Volkswagen is also offering additional scrappage benefits.

Volkswagen Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus GT Line 1.0-litre TSI AT gets benefits of up to 83,000 whereas the Virtus GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG gets benefits of up to 1.35 lakh.

Volkswagen Virtus Chrome Highline 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to 1.90 lakh whereas the Topline 1.0L TSI AT version gets benefits of up to 1.87 lakh. There are also benefits of up to 1.29 lakh on Virtus GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Taigun GT Line 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to 1.45 lakh whereas the Taigun GT Plus Sport 1.5L TSI DSG gets benefits of up to 2 lakh.

Volkswagen Taigun Highline 1.0L TSI AT gets benefits of up to 2.5 lakh, the Topline 1.0L TSI MT gets benefits of up to 2.36 lakh and customers can avail of benefits of up to 2.39 lakh on GT Plus Chrome 1.5L TSI DSG.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 25 Mar 2025, 13:04 PM IST
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS