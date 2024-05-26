2024 Jawa 42 Bobber gets a new top-of-the-line variant. Check it out. 

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has launched the new 42 Bobber Red Sheen variant bringing a new colour option to the bobber-styled motorcycle
The new Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen is the new top-of-the-line variant in the lineup and gets a new red colour scheme
The new variant gets a red stripe on the fuel tank complementing the chrome finish
The red stripes is only seen on the fuel tank while the front and rear mudguards are finished in black, much like the rest of the motorcycle
The rest of the bike remains the same with power coming from a 334 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder producing 29.4 bhp and 30 Nm
The bike also gets a preload adjustable rear monoshock, a two-step adjustable seat, USB charging, a digital console, full-LED lighting and more
Jawa Yezdi says the new paint scheme aims to attract the GenZ audience to its dealerships
The 42 Bobber is available in other colours - Moonstone White, Mystic Copper, Jasper Red Dual Tone, and Black Mirror
The 2024 Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen is priced at ₹2.30 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhii)