Volkswagen Autofest 2025 announced with exchange benefits, special discounts & finance schemes

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 03 Jul 2025, 13:14 PM
Volkswagen India has rolled out special offers as part of its national exchange carnival, bringing attractive offers on vehicle exchange, finance schemes, and service packages.

Volkswagen Autofest 2025
Volkswagen Autofest 2025
Volkswagen India has announced the return of ‘Autofest 2025’, its annual programme with special benefits for customers. The automaker has rolled out special offers as part of its national exchange carnival, bringing attractive offers on vehicle exchange, finance schemes, and service packages. Volkswagen retails the made-in-India Taigun and Virtus, along with full imports like the Tiguan R-Line and Golf GTI.

Volkswagen Autofest 2025 Benefits

The 2025 Volkswagen Autofest brings exchange and loyalty rewards to customers. Buyers also get special finance options, complimentary vehicle evaluation and test drives, and special service and maintenance benefits. The total benefits extend up to 2.5 lakh on the Taigun, and 1.5 lakh on the Virtus. The event is open to existing and new Volkswagen customers, backed by a strong ownership experience.

Also Read : Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review - Dollops of fun but at a price

Volkswagen Virtus VW Taigun
Volkswagen Virtus VW Taigun
Speaking about the new exchange carnival, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “Volkswagen Autofest is more than just a sales event—it’s a celebration of our commitment to offering Indian customers premium mobility solutions with added value. Whether it’s the elegant Virtus, the striking Taigun, or the Beyond betteR Tiguan R-Line, Autofest gives customers the perfect gateway to upgrade their driving experience with unmatched benefits."

The Volkswagen Autofest should give the automaker a boost in the weeks leading up to the festive season. The offers are valid only in the month of July and available across the brand's authorised dealership network. VW's vehicle lineup starts with the Virtus sedan priced from 11.56 lakh onwards. The Taigun is up next, priced from 11.80 lakh onwards. The VW Tiguan R-Line is available in a single full-spec priced at 49 lakh, whereas the Golf GTI is also sold in a fully loaded avatar and retails at 53 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 03 Jul 2025, 13:14 PM IST
TAGS: Autofest Buyer Guide Volkswagen Volkswagen Autofest Volkswagen India Volkswagen Cars

