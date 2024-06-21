HT Auto
HT Auto
Vladimir Putin Gifts Kim Jong Russian Rolls Royce Aurus Senat Luxury Car: Check Key Features

Vladimir Putin gifts Kim Jong Russian Rolls-Royce Aurus Senat: Check features

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Jun 2024, 10:02 AM
  • The Aurus Senat, a made-in-Russia luxury car is a hybrid model powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that can generate nearly 600 bhp of power.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has gifted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a luxury car that is often referred to as the Rolls-Royce of Russia. The Aurus Senat luxury car was seen being driven by Putin and Kim during the Russian President's recent visit to the country. The luxury car will now be used as the presidential vehicle for the North Korean leader. Aurus Motors, run by Russia's the Central Scientific Research Automobile and Automotive Engines Institute, manufactures presidential vehicle for the Russian leader.

This is the second Aurus luxury car offered as a gift by the Russian President to Kim Jong Un. Earlier, in February this year, Kim received the first Aurus from Putin which was delivered in violation of UN sanctions which prohibit supply of certain categories of vehicle including luxury cars. Kim himself is a car buff and he has a collection of luxury models like Mercedes-Maybach, Rolls-Royce Phantom and Lexus SUVs.

A video of the Russian President and North Korean leader taking turns to drive each other in the newly-gifted Aurus Senat luxury car has gone viral on social media. Both are seen in the front seats of the car sharing light moments as they drove around Pyongyang. The model seen in the video is a black armoured Aurus Senat car which is used as Putin's presidential vehicle.

Aurus Senat: Key features

The Aurus Senat luxury car is also quite a performer besides offering several features. The car is manufactured in three versions which include a Standard Senat, Senat Long and Senat Limousine. Kim received the third version of the car. Under its hood, the Aurus Senat comes powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that can generate 590 bhp of power and a staggering 900 Nm of peak torque. Prominent among its feature list are ADAS technology, emergency braking system, emergency call support, wifi, wireless phone charger and eight modes of LED lighting.

First Published Date: 21 Jun 2024, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Rolls-Royce Lexus Aurus Rolls-Royce luxury car

