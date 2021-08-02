Toyota reveals 2022 Land Cruiser design sketches, terms it Hex-Y

Japanese auto giant Toyota has just launched its much-awaited 2022 Land Cruiser. The auto company has now released early design sketches of the new generation Land Cruiser. As Toyota claims, the new iteration of this iconic car is Hex for the Generation-Y.

Also Read: New Toyota Land Cruiser launched, all-terrain might now with fingerprint sensor

The LC300 looks significantly different from the early design sketches. As the images reveal, the car was first planned on the theme hexagon. The carmaker even hinted at that theme by using tag lines "HEX for GEN-Y", "Oh baby, you're so HEX-Y." Looking at the design sketches, the theme appears evident.

The images show there is a separate spindle grille design that is reserved for Lexus, Toyota's luxury car sub-brand. This design could be seen in the next LX.

As the sketches reveal, the land cruiser was proposed with four LED headlamps in split manner. Other design elements include a massive and muscular tailgate with spare wheel mounted, chunkier wheel arches, X-shaped wheel spokes, wide brake lights and square roof mounts.

Overall, the design sketches reveal that Toyota first thought it in a different way than the final 2022 Land Cruiser.

The new Lands Cruiser comes with sleeker headlamps and taillights. A cleaner side profile is there sans chunky wheel arches.

The Japanese car brand has also released some other images that show the SUV with a snorkel and roof-mounted auxiliary lights. LC300 comes as a beefy off-roader. Compared to LC200 that was introduced in 2007, the LC300 looks more menacing.

Built on Toyota's GA-F architecture, the SUV gets two engine options. There is a 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol motor and a 3.3-litre V6 twin-turbo diesel engine on offer as well.