Check out Toyota Urban Cruiser EV 

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV will share its platform with Suzuki e Vitara
It will be offered with a 49 kWh battery pack and a 61 kWh battery pack.
The 41 kWh version will produce 142 bhp and 189 Nm. This would be a front wheel drive configuration.
The 61 kWh version will produce 171 bhp and 189 Nm with the front-wheel drive configuration.
The 61 kWh version will also get all-wheel drive. The power and torque output will be boosted to 180 bhp and 300 Nm.
All versions are equipped with an energy-saving heat pump for the air conditioning system and manually operated battery pre-heating to optimise performance in colder conditions.
Few features on offer will be pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and lane keep assist
There would also be a 360-degree parking camera on offer.
Toyota is offering a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone integration.