Toyota Innova completes 20 years in India with over 12 lakh units sold across generations

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has completed 20 years of the Innova brand in India, commemorating the occasion with a combined sales milest one of over 12 lakh units from its three generations — the Innova, Innova Crysta , and Innova HyCross . Launched originally in 2005, the model has been present steadily in the multipurpose vehicle (MPV) space.

First launched in 2005, the Toyota Innova has sold over 12 lakh units in the last 20 years

Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President - Sales-Service-Used Car Business – Toyota Kirloskar Motor, stated that the Toyota Innova has built a deep emotional bond with customers over the last two decades. He added that beyond its emotional connect, the Innova stands strong as a product benchmark.

Three generations, changing technologies

The Innova has experienced three big product generations since its launch. The first-generation model with a ladder-frame chassis was launched as a replacement to the Toyota Qualis. In 2016, the company released the Innova Crysta, which introduced cosmetic changes, new engine variants, and feature improvements.

In 2022, Toyota introduced the Innova HyCross, built on a monocoque platform with a front-wheel-drive layout and a self-charging hybrid powertrain. The HyCross uses a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with an electric motor and e-CVT transmission. Toyota claims a fuel efficiency figure that is among the best in its class. According to the company, the HyCross crossed 1 lakh units in cumulative sales in November 2024.

Role in Toyota's lineup

The Innova has been one of the key products in Toyota's Indian strategy. It has been a highly desired car among private buyers, but also took strong root in the commercial and institutional segments. The model has cumulatively evolved in terms of safety, convenience features, and pollution regulation as it reflected the evolving trends in the Indian automobile industry.

Toyota continues to offer after-sales support through its branded service portfolio called T CARE, which includes delivery management, maintenance alerts, vehicle inspection programs, and insurance services. These are bundled as part of the company's approach to ownership lifecycle management.

Over the past two decades, the Innova has maintained visibility across a variety of customer groups — including urban families, fleet operators, and intercity travel services. While the Innova Crysta remain available for purchasers seeking traditional MPVs, the hybrid HyCross is available for buyers seeking more modern technology.

