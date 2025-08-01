Toyota Kirloskar Motor marks 3% sales growth in July 2025 amid competitive market

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) recorded a three per cent year-on-year increase in July 2025 sales, reflecting stable performance despite growing competition in the passenger vehicle segment. It sold a total of 32,575 units, up from 31,656 units in July 2024, the company said in a statement on Thursday. This includes 29,159 units sold in the domestic market and 3,416 units exported overseas.

Cumulative sales for the first four months of FY2025 stood at 1,19,632 units, marking a 14 per cent increase over the 1,04,861 units sold during the same period in FY24. Similarly, year-to-date performance for the first seven months of the calendar year also surged 14 per cent, with TKM selling 2,07,460 units between January and July 2025, up from 1,81,906 units in the same period last year.

Commenting on the performance, Varinder Wadhwa, Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, said, “We are pleased to report a growth of 3 per cent in July 2025 by selling 32,575 units. Overall, market acceptance has been consistent for us, which goes to underpin our unwavering commitment to a customer-centric approach. Our focus will remain on continuing to serve the market with high-quality products and enhanced value-added services through enhanced reach, which we believe will serve as the key growth drivers in the months ahead."

Toyota’s key product highlights in July 2025:

Toyota reported that the exclusive Limited Edition Prestige Packages for Toyota Glanza and Urban Cruiser Hyryder received a favourable market response, adding value to its popular offerings. Other milestones include the Innova Hycross securing a 5-star safety rating under the Bharat NCAP for both adult and child occupant protection. Additionally, the Toyota Glanza was upgraded with six airbags as standard across all variants, enhancing its appeal among safety-conscious buyers in the premium hatchback segment.

