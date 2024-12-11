Toyota Camry's interior teased right before launch. Check out the features

Toyota Camry is all-set to make its debut in the Indian market in its ninth generation However, just before that, the Japanese manufacturer has released a new teaser in which we get a glimpse of the interior of the new Camry . The new teaser confirms a few features that the new premium sedan will come with.

The teaser shows that the dashboard will be finished in a soft touch brown and black theme. There would be a wireless charger, dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake, ventilated front seats and a push button to start/stop the engine. The driver would also get a front armrest, a multi-function steering wheel and a display and there would also be two cupholders in the centre console.

A new chapter of elegance, power, and unmatched luxury is about to unfold.#ToyotaIndia #UnveilingSoon pic.twitter.com/4A4yP12xNp — Toyota India (@Toyota_India) December 10, 2024

There would also be a large touchscreen infotainment support that will come with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The rear occupants will get a small screen integrated into the centre armrest to control various functionalities of the car. Along with it, there is also a small shot of the new alloy wheel design that gets a dual-tone finish.

Just like its predecessor, the new generation of the Toyota Camry will come to the Indian market through the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) unit. The current Camry is priced at ₹46.17 lakh ex-showroom. The new model is expected to be priced around the ₹50 lakh mark. The sedan has been on sale in the Indian market for the past 11 years and once the new generation will be going against the likes of Skoda Superb and BYD Seal EV.

What are the specifications of the new-gen Toyota Camry?

The most recent version of the Toyota Camry sedan is equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine, producing a peak power of 222 bhp. This power is transmitted to the front wheels through an eCVT transmission. While the global variant of the Toyota Camry sedan features a front-wheel-drive configuration, it is unlikely that this setup will be available in the Indian market. The current model of the Toyota Camry sold in India boasts a fuel efficiency of 19 kmpl, and it is anticipated that this figure will improve in the Upcoming generation.

