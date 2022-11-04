Top 10 SUVs sold in October: Nexon retakes crown, Grand Vitara enters fray

After losing its top place to Maruti Suzuki's new generation Brezza for couple of months, Tata Nexon is back as the leader in the SUV segment in India.

October turned out to be a windfall gain for most carmakers in India, thanks to the number of SUVs sold during the festive month. The SUV segment is now one of the highest share among all body types sold in the country. Hence, the leading models in the segment helps boost carmaker's position too. The race to the top currently is between Tata Motors and others, thanks to the popularity of Nexon. The sub-compact SUV has emerged as India's best-selling SUV in October, retaking the crown from its arch-rival Maruti Brezza. Here is a look at the top 10 SUVs sold in India in October.

Tata Nexon

After losing its top place to Maruti Suzuki's new generation Brezza for couple of months, Tata Nexon is back as the leader in the SUV segment in India. Tata Motors sold 13,767 units of Nexon SUV last month, with a jump of more than 20 per cent in sales compared to October last year. However, the numbers are slightly down compared to September when Tata sold 14,518 units.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai's flagship SUV Creta remains a steady feature among top five SUVs in India. Its consistency in terms of sales has pushed it up number two on the list in October. The Korean carmaker sold 11,880 units last month, down from 12,866 units in September. In October last year, Hyundai had sold around half the number of Creta sold in this year's festive month.

Tata Punch

Despite being in a niche segment among SUVs, Punch continues to punch above its weight in a crowd of bigger and better models. Even after a year since its launch, Punch continues to be one of the best-sellers in India. In October, Tata Motors sold 10,982 units of Punch. In September, the number was higher at 12,251 units.

Maruti Brezza

The new generation Brezza, which stormed to number one position in August and September, has dropped down to number four in October. Maruti delivered 9,941 units of Brezza during the festive month, down from 15,445 units it sold in the previous month. However, the low sales figures could also be due to long waiting period for the sub-compact SUV.

Kia Seltos

Kia's flagship SUV continues to be its best-selling model in India. Seltos, rival to Creta, is the second best-selling compact SUV in the country with 9,777 units sold in October. In September, Kia had sold 11,000 units of Seltos.

Hyundai Venue

The new generation Venue, Hyundai's answer to Maruti's Brezza, has dropped down one place to number six in October. Hyundai sold 9,585 units of the Venue, down from 11,033 units sold in September.

Mahindra Bolero

Despite all the new generation models, Mahindra's best bet in the SUV segment remains the grand old Bolero. Mahindra sold 8,772 units of the SUV last month, compared to 8,108 units sold in September.

Maruti Grand Vitara

The latest entrant in the list of top 10 SUVs is Maruti Suzuki's latest SUV Grand Vitara. Launched in late September, Grand Vitara has already made it top top 10 in a month's time. Maruti Suzuki sold 8,052 units of the compact SUV, rival to the likes of Creta and Seltos, last month.

Kia Sonet

Sonet continues to be Kia's second best-selling model in India. However, it continues to lag far behind some of its key rivals like the Nexon, Brezza and Venue. In October, Kia sold 7,614 units of Sonet SUV, down from 9,291 units in the previous month.

Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra Scorpio SUV makes up the list of top 10 SUVs sold in India in October. Mahindra sold 7,438 units of the model, which also includes the Scorpio-N, last month. However, the numbers are down compared to September when it sold 9,536 units of the SUV.

