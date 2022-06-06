HT Auto
Tiago to Nexon SUV: Tata Motors offers discounts on these cars in June

Tata is not offering any official discounts on any of its electric vehicles or CNG vehicles yet. The list benefits on Tata cars this month also does not include popular models like Punch SUV or Altroz premium hatchback.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 12:38 PM
Tata Motors if offering discounts on select models and variants of cars in its lineup in June. The carmaker is offering discount of up to 45,000 amid a spree of hikes in car prices across brands this month. The discounts offered by Tata Motors include models like Tiago, Tigor, Nexon, Harrier and Safari. Tata Motors is currently among the top two carmakers in India thanks to the success of models like Nexon sub-compact SUV, which is available in both ICE and EV versions. 

According to the discounts on offer, the biggest beneficiary among the models is Tata Harrier. The carmaker is offering an overall discount of 45,000, which also includes corporate discount 5,000 and the rest in exchange bonus. The other model which has received hefty discount is the Safari three-row SUV. Tata Motors is offering discount of 40,000 as exchange bonus.

Among the other models, the Tiago hatchback and Tigor sub-compact sedans are offered with an overall discount of 23,000 each. This includes benefits like cash discount and exchange bonus of 10,000 each and an additional 3,000 as corporate discount.

(Also read: Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike)

Tata Nexon sub-compact SUV, which is currently India's largest-selling SUV, gets a discount of only 5,000 as corporate exchange benefit.

Tata is not offering any official discounts on any of its electric vehicles or CNG vehicles yet. Tata Motors is currently the top electric vehicle manufacturer in India. However, the carmaker has not offered any discounts on these models, which include Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV. Also, Tata Motors recently entered the CNG vehicle segment with Tigor and Tiagor iCNG models. The list benefits on Tata cars this month also does not include popular models like Punch SUV or Altroz premium hatchback.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 12:38 PM IST
TAGS: Nexon Tigor Tiago Safari Harrier Tata Nexon Tata Tigor Tata Tiago Tata Safari Tata Harrier Tata Motors
