HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Honda Offers Heavy Discount On City, Amaze, Jazz And Wr V Despite Price Hike

Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike

The offer comes amid Honda Cars hiking the prices of its City and Amaze sedans, Jazz hatchback and the WR-V SUV by up to 20,000 based on models and variants.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 06 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.
Honda Cars India is offering discounts on its models like City, Amaze, WR-V and Jazz for customers in June.

Honda Cars India has announced heavy discounts on its cars for customers in India in June. The Japanese carmaker has announced discounts across its existing lineup offered in the country, except the latest model Honda City Hybrid e:HEV which was launched last month. The offer on cars like City and Amaze sedans, besides the Jazz hatchback and WR-V SUV, is available throughout the month. The discounts go up to as much as 27,400, depending on models and variants.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Honda City (HT Auto photo)
Honda City
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.4 kmpl
₹11 - 11.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Jazz (HT Auto photo)
Honda Jazz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.6 kmpl
₹7.48 - 10.17 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Honda Wr-v (HT Auto photo)
Honda Wr-v
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹8.66 - 12.21 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Renault City K-ze (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Renault City K-ze
Electric | Automatic
₹6 - 10 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Honda Amaze (HT Auto photo)
Honda Amaze
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 18.6 kmpl
₹6.32 - 11.15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The announcement comes only days after Honda Cars India hiked prices of its cars. From June onwards, Honda has hiked the prices of its models by up to 20,000.The biggest hike has been on the fourth generation Honda City mid-size sedan.

The biggest discount has been announced on the fifth generation mid-size sedan City, which gets benefits of upto of 27,400. The discount on fifth generation City include corporate discount, loyalty bonus, exchange discount and cash discount amounting to 5,000 each. There is also an option to get benefit of 7,000 under loyalty exchange bonus. One can also pick free accessories worth 5,400 over cash discount as well.

The fourth generation City sedan also gets discount of up to 12,000. The benefits include loyalty bonus of 5,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of 7,000.

Honda's premium hatchback Jazz gets the second highest discount among the other cars. Honda is offering a discount of up to 27,000 on the popular hatchback. These include cash discount, exchange discount and loyalty bonus of 5,000 each. One can also pick free accessories worth 6,000 instead of cash discount. There is also a corporate discount worth 4,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of up to 7,000 on offer on Jazz.

The WR-V sub-compact SUV also gets similar benefits like the Jazz. Among the 27,000 discount on offer, one can get corporate discount and loyalty bonus worth 5,000 each, exchange discount of 10,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of 7,000. 

Honda Amaze facelift sub-compact sedan, which was launched last year, also gets discounts worth 8,000. This includes loyalty bonus worth 5,000 and corporate discount of 3,000.

First Published Date: 06 Jun 2022, 11:31 AM IST
TAGS: City Amaze Jazz WR-V Honda City Honda Amaze Honda Jazz Honda WR-V Honda Cars Honda Cars India
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Jaguar Land Rover's vehicles at Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee Pagenat.
First-ever Land Rover, rare Jaguars join Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee parade
Porsche 911 art cars are limited to a production number of 911 units.
Porsche 911 wireframe sculpture is a life-sized true example of automotive art
File photo used for representational purpose. 
GM's Cruise allowed to ferry paying passengers in autonomous cars in California
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Elon Musk warns Tesla executives, issues 40-hour-a-week-in-office order

Trending this Week

Mahindra and Mahindra will use a new infotainment screen, analogue instrument cluster and flat-bottom steering wheel in the new Scorpio-N. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@scorpio_2022_official)
Mahindra Scorpio N SUV interiors leaked. Check details
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza received its last upgrade back in 2020 during the Auto Expo.
Maruti Brezza old vs new: Key changes expected in the facelift version
The electric XUV300 could go head on against the likes of Nexon EV from Tata Motors.
Mahindra XUV300 fully-electric SUV to launch early 2023
The FB Mondial Piega 125 weighs significantly less at 135 kg, while the KTM 125 Duke tips the scales at 159 kg.
KTM 125 Duke rivaling FB Mondial Piega 125 breaks cover
Kia will launch the EV6 electric crossover in India on June 2.
Kia EV6 to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa overtakes Ola as sales drop
Top 5 electric two-wheeler brands in India: Okinawa overtakes Ola as sales drop
Tata Motors to deliver country's biggest EV fleet order of 10,000 XPRES-T EVs
Tata Motors to deliver country's biggest EV fleet order of 10,000 XPRES-T EVs
Tiago to Nexon SUV: Tata Motors offers discounts on these cars in June
Tiago to Nexon SUV: Tata Motors offers discounts on these cars in June
Maruti Suzuki production grows over three-fold in May, rolls out 164,859 cars
Maruti Suzuki production grows over three-fold in May, rolls out 164,859 cars
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike
Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city