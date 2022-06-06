Honda offers heavy discount on City, Amaze, Jazz and WR-V despite price hike

The offer comes amid Honda Cars hiking the prices of its City and Amaze sedans, Jazz hatchback and the WR-V SUV by up to ₹ 20,000 based on models and variants.

Honda Cars India has announced heavy discounts on its cars for customers in India in June. The Japanese carmaker has announced discounts across its existing lineup offered in the country, except the latest model Honda City Hybrid e:HEV which was launched last month. The offer on cars like City and Amaze sedans, besides the Jazz hatchback and WR-V SUV, is available throughout the month. The discounts go up to as much as ₹27,400, depending on models and variants.

The announcement comes only days after Honda Cars India hiked prices of its cars. From June onwards, Honda has hiked the prices of its models by up to 20,000.The biggest hike has been on the fourth generation Honda City mid-size sedan.

The biggest discount has been announced on the fifth generation mid-size sedan City, which gets benefits of upto of ₹27,400. The discount on fifth generation City include corporate discount, loyalty bonus, exchange discount and cash discount amounting to ₹5,000 each. There is also an option to get benefit of ₹7,000 under loyalty exchange bonus. One can also pick free accessories worth ₹5,400 over cash discount as well.

The fourth generation City sedan also gets discount of up to ₹12,000. The benefits include loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of ₹7,000.

Honda's premium hatchback Jazz gets the second highest discount among the other cars. Honda is offering a discount of up to ₹27,000 on the popular hatchback. These include cash discount, exchange discount and loyalty bonus of ₹5,000 each. One can also pick free accessories worth ₹6,000 instead of cash discount. There is also a corporate discount worth ₹4,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of up to ₹7,000 on offer on Jazz.

The WR-V sub-compact SUV also gets similar benefits like the Jazz. Among the ₹27,000 discount on offer, one can get corporate discount and loyalty bonus worth ₹5,000 each, exchange discount of ₹10,000 and loyalty exchange bonus of ₹7,000.

Honda Amaze facelift sub-compact sedan, which was launched last year, also gets discounts worth ₹8,000. This includes loyalty bonus worth ₹5,000 and corporate discount of ₹3,000.

First Published Date: