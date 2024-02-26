This Ferrari technology allows for flexible driving position. Here’s how

Imagine a car that adapts to your driving needs, shifting seamlessly between left-hand drive, right-hand drive, and even a central driving position. Ferrari is aiming to make this a reality with its recent patent submission for an adjustable driver's seat system, revolutionising the way we interact with our vehicles. CarBuzz first found the patent at the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The concept behind Ferrari's patent is both ingenious and practical. By mounting the driver's seat, steering wheel, steering column, and pedal box as a single unit, they can move laterally across the car's cabin on horizontal rails. This design opens up a world of possibilities, from enhancing the driving experience to improving functionality in various scenarios.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this system is its adaptability to different driving scenarios. For example, it could allow an engineer or coach to sit alongside the driver during testing, then switch to a central driving position for solo competition. For grand touring enthusiasts, the ability to switch sides of the car they drive on when crossing continents adds a new level of convenience and comfort. Additionally, this system could benefit driving instructors, allowing them to maintain control of the pedals while a trainee handles the steering.

To achieve this level of flexibility, Ferrari's system relies on a steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire system. While these systems typically provide road feedback to drivers, Ferrari has developed a solution that maintains a connected feel, ensuring a dynamic driving experience. This also means that the system may be limited to single-seat track cars or vehicles with easily removable second seats, as a fixed passenger seat would interfere with the lateral movement of the driver's seat.

While the concept of a moving driver's seat may seem complex, Ferrari has ensured that traditional adjustments, such as steering wheel height and seat position, remain possible. This means that once the seat is in the desired position within the cabin, drivers can still fine-tune their driving position for ultimate comfort and control.

In addition to the adjustable seat system, Ferrari has been exploring other technologies. A recent patent submission for a twin joystick steering system which features two joysticks instead of a traditional wheel and pedals, offers a glimpse into the future of automotive control.

Ferrari's focus on innovation extends beyond the driving experience. With patents for infinitely adjustable seats, bodywork that moves with the suspension, and Forza-style driver aids, the brand is shaping the future of automotive design and functionality. The vision of an automatically adjusting cockpit, similar to the patent for the adjustable driver's seat, demonstrates Ferrari's commitment to pushing boundaries and redefining the driving experience, the company believes.

As Ferrari continues work on several automotive designs and technologies, one thing is clear: the future of driving is full of exciting possibilities.

