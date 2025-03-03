SUVs like Thar Roxx, Scorpio-N help Mahindra race past Hyundai in car sales

India's largest SUV manufacturer Mahindra has raced past Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor as the country's second largest carmaker after Maruti Suzuki . Riding on the success of its SUVs like the Scorpio-N , Thar Roxx , XUV700 and XUV 3XO among others, Mahindra saw a significant jump of 19 per cent in the utility vehicle segment that helped it increase its overall sales in the domestic passenger vehicle segment. This has helped Mahindra not only to overtake Tata Motors, but also Hyundai in car sales in February this year.

Mahindra is known for its bold and rugged SUVs - a portfolio of at least seven models which also include the Bolero, Bolero Neo and Scorpio Classic. Mahindra is also stepping up its game in the electric vehicle segment with the launch of the BE6 and XEV 9e electric SUVs. Both these models will start hitting the roads later this month and is expected to further bolster Mahindra's position as India's second largest carmaker on the sales chart from next month onwards.

Mahindra vs Hyundai: Sales race to the top

Ever since Mahindra began modifying its existing SUVs with modern design language and advanced features, the carmaker has been witnessing rise in sales in the domestic market. Starting with the new generation Thar three-door SUV launched in 2020 during the Covid pandemic to the latest iteration of the SUV in a five-door setup called the Thar Roxx, Mahindra has been gaining on leading manufacturers like the Toyota, Tata and Hyundai.

In February, Mahindra sold 50,420 SUVs across India, up from 42,401 units in it sold during the same month last year. The Scorpio-N, XUV 3XO, XUV700 and Thar Roxx SUVs remain the top-selling models from the Mahindra stable. “This strong performance is a result of a continued positive momentum for our SUV portfolio," Veejay Nakra, President of the Automotive Division at Mahindra, said. Mahindra's exports also grew during this period with 3,061 units, nearly 100 per cent jump compared to 1539 units exported in February last year.

In comparison, Hyundai Motor has witnessed drop in domestic sales last month with at 47,727 unit. It is down by nearly five per cent compared to 50,201 units sold during the same month last year. Hyundai's sales in India is mostly driven by its three SUVs - The Creta, Venue and Exter. The carmaker also offers Alcazar and Tucson SUVs in the domestic market beside small cars like the i10 and i20, sedans like the Aura and Verna. Hyundai also offers two electric SUVs in Creta EV and Ioniq 5.

Hyundai expects its domestic car sales to pick up in coming days which could help it retain its position as India's second largest carmaker. The Korean auto giant is hopeful that despite geopolitical challenges, the new tax reforms announced in Union Budget 2025 will help boost demand for its cars in coming days.et.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: