Tesla Cybertruck spotted on Indian roads but there is a catch…

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 24 Apr 2025, 15:25 PM
  • Tesla's Cybertruck, spotted in India, is likely imported from Dubai. While Tesla has no plans to launch it in India yet, the company will likely debut the Model Y and Model 3 soon.
Tesla Cybertruck India
The Cybertruck was seen being transported on the back of a semi-trailer. (Tesla Club India/X)
The Cybertruck was seen being transported on the back of a semi-trailer.

With recent reports of Tesla preparing to make its debut in the Indian market, a social media user recently spotted a Tesla Cybertruck being transported without any camouflage in India. The image was uploaded on the social media platform X. The post's caption also mentioned that the electric truck was spotted on the outskirts of Mumbai.

Additionally, the original post also mentioned that it might have been imported from Dubai on a temporary basis. Tesla appears close to establishing operations in India, having begun testing its models there. A prototype of the Model Y was recently seen on Indian roads, and now a test version of the Cybertruck has also been captured on camera.

Many Indians have imported Teslas and other flashy vehicles from Dubai for short periods before and this Cybertruck is likely part of that trend. However, Tesla has not expressed any plans to launch the Cybertruck in India as of now and the company intends to debut with the Model Y and Model 3. Additionally, a more affordable version of the Model Y is in development, although its release has been postponed.

Tesla Cybertruck: Design

The Tesla Cybertruck transforms traditional automotive styling with its striking, cyberpunk design. Made from ultra-durable 30 times cold-rolled stainless steel, its exoskeleton combines remarkable strength with a sharp and angular profile. The minimalist design, armoured glass and geometric shapes create an instantly recognisable look blending industrial resilience with modern sophistication. The truck's adaptive air suspension further allowing for adjustable ride height across varied terrains and tasks.

Also Read : New Tesla Model Y spotted on Indian roads yet again. Check out new images

Tesla Cybertruck: Interior

Inside, the Cybertruck is just as sleek and sophisticated. The cabin boasts a spacious six-seat layout, featuring a 17-inch touchscreen display and a streamlined dashboard that integrates effortlessly with the large windshield. Ample storage, including a lockable vault bed with 100 cubic feet of space, accommodates both daily use and adventurous excursions. The intuitive interface and tech-forward design emphasise Tesla's commitment to convenience and innovation.

Tesla Cybertruck: Specifications

Beneath its exterior, the Cybertruck provides impressive powertrain options, offering single, dual, and tri-motor all-wheel drive configurations. The top-of-the-line tri-motor variant can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in under 3 seconds and delivers an estimated range of over 805 km. With a towing capacity of up to 14,000 pounds and exceptional off-road performance, the Cybertruck stands out as a powerful electric vehicle aimed at delivering both high performance and practicality.

First Published Date: 24 Apr 2025, 15:25 PM IST
TAGS: cybertruck

