Tata Sierra dashboard design patent filed. Here's how it will look

Tata Motor's show stopper at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was the ICE-version of the Sierra. While the interior design was mostly hidden at the event, we did see a small hint of interior. Now, the brand has filed a design patent for Sierra's dashboard.

It can be observed that there will be a dual-screen setup. The driver will get a digital display which will have similar graphics to the ones we have seen on the current-gen Tata's electric vehicles. The dashboard would have multiple layers that would use different materials. The centre stage will be taken by a horizontally mounted touchscreen infotainment system that will come with connected car tech, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. There is a push start button on the dashboard and a rotary dial below it. As of now, the purpose of the rotary dial is not known.

Tata Sierra will come with a dual-screen setup. It is possible that the higher variants get three screens. We will have to wait for the official launch of the Sierra to confirm this information.

What is interesting, though, is that the version that was showcased at the Expo was equipped with a passenger screen as well which is missing on the patent image. There is a possibility that the Sierra enters into production, and the top-end variants are equipped with a passenger screen. However, for now, there is no confirmation.

Tata Sierra design patent filed

Tata Motors has also filed a design patent for the Sierra. The brand made a few subtle differences between the version that was showcased and the design patent. The kink design feature in the B-pillar has been removed from the production model, although it was present in the version displayed at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Additionally, the alloy wheel design has been altered. It is likely that Tata Motors will provide two different alloy wheel designs when the SUV is launched for sale.

Tata Sierra specs

The Tata Sierra is anticipated to be available with two engine choices: a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol variant is designed to deliver 168 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, while the diesel engine also generates 168 bhp but with a torque of 350 Nm. This petrol engine has not yet been featured in any Tata vehicle, making the Sierra its debut model. It is also expected to be incorporated into the Curvv, Safari, and Harrier models in the future. There would be a manual as well as an automatic transmission on offer.

