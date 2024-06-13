Safest e-SUV on sale? Tata Punch EV scores big in Bharat NCAP crash tests

Bharat NCAP recently released a new set of crash test results and the Tata Punch EV scored big with an impressive 5-star safety rating
The Punch EV scored 31.46 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 45 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection
Additionally, the Punch EV scored 15.71 out of 16 points in the frontal offset deformable barrier test
It also scored 15.74 out of 16 points in the side movable deformable barrier test
While BNCAP tested the Punch EV Empowered+ S Long Range variant, the safety rating applies to all variants of the electric SUV
The electric SUV comes equipped with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, Hill Hold Assist, reverse parking sensors, high-speed alert, seatbelt reminder and TPMS as standard
The Punch EV is the manufacturer’s most accessible electric SUV and is based on the brand’s new dedicated EV platform - Acti.ev
BNCAP also tested the Nexon EV, which scored a 5-star safety rating. It previously tested the Tata Harrier and Safari facelifts, both of which received 5 stars
Bharat NCAP is India’s own crash test assessment agency