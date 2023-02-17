HT Auto
Tata Safari now updated with ADAS and 360-degree parking camera: Bookings open

Tata Motors has announced that they will be updating their Safari with more features. The biggest addition to Safari is the new ADAS system. The flagship did face some criticism at first because of its name. However, that is not the case anymore. The Harrier as well as the Safari have been doing well in the Indian market. Apart from Safari, the brand has also updated the Harrier. Tata Motors has started accepting bookings for the updated SUVs.

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 17 Feb 2023, 10:19 AM
The only cosmetic change that Safari will get is a new Red Dark Edition.
Tata Safari will now come with ADAS or Advanced Driver Aids System. So, there will be features like Forward Collision Warning, Auto Emergency Braking, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert, High Beam Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Rear Collision Warning. There is also Door Open Alert and the Electronic Stability Program has also been updated. So, the SUV is equipped with features such as Panic Brake Alert, Driver Doze off Alert and After Impact Braking.

Also Read : Tata launches BS6 Phase II range of Nexon, Harrier and other cars

The Safari now also gets a new touchscreen infotainment system. It measures 26.03 cm and can show different information at once. It is also equipped with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and it still comes connected to a 9 JBL speaker system. There is also a 360-degree parking camera that should help the driver in parking the SUV in tight parking spaces. Tata Motors has also updated the instrument cluster. It is a new TFT instrument cluster that measures 17.78 cm in size.

A look at the new infotainment system on Tata Safari.
There are changes to the engine as well. Mainly, it is now OBD2 compliant. It still is a 2.0-litre unit sourced from Fiat. It puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm. Gearbox options on offer are a 6-speed manual unit and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

In terms of cosmetic updates, the Safari will get a new Red Dark Edition that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023. It is the same Dark Edition that is currently on sale in the market but now gets red accents.

New TFT instrument cluster that will come on Safari and Harrier.
As mentioned above, Tata is already accepting bookings for the new Safari. However, the price has not yet been announced. It is expected that the prices will increase by around 50,000 to 1 lakh, depending on the variants. The current price of the Safari starts from 15.65 lakh and goes up to 24.01 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

First Published Date: 17 Feb 2023, 10:19 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Motors Tata Safari
